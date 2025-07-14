Son Of Centralia, Kansas Fire Chief Dies In Accident Involving Farm Equipment

In a tragic accident, Cole Matson, the 21-year-old son of the Centralia Fire Department chief, died after becoming trapped inside a farming machine following a malfunction. He was the fire chief’s youngest son and often volunteered at his father’s fire station.

According to WIBW, the incident occurred on Tuesday, July 8. Matson, who was at his family’s farm, became trapped inside a spraying rig following a malfunction.

Centralia Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Nate Engelken detailed that Matson got pinched between the spraying rig’s axle and mainframe. For 30 minutes, Centralia Fire Department responders struggled to get him out.

Reportedly, the fire department was not properly equipped to deal with an incident like this. They were missing a Jaws of Life tool, used for hydraulic rescue operations.

As per Engelken, they had borrowed one from the Seneca Fire Department, but it had broken down a month before the incident. It was too expensive to repair, as per the assistant fire chief.

“That to me is the worst part about this,” Engelken said. “We felt helpless and knew what we needed to do, but didn’t have the resources to do it.”

While Engleken is not sure whether the Jaws of Life had saved Matson, he is determined to prevent any future tragedies from occurring as a result of the tool being missing.

Remembering Cole Matson

With that being said, Cole Matson will be forever remembered by the members of the Centralia Fire Department.

“If anybody needed help, Cole was available, Cole was there to help,” Engelken said.

Matson’s death, as per Engelken, made an impact on a lot of people. According to him, he was “well-known and popular” and “didn’t know a stranger.”

In his obituary, Cole Matson is lovingly remembered by his family. They pointed out his love for farming and livestock, as well as being a Centralia Fire Department volunteer.

“Cole’s life, though far too short, was lived with purpose, grit, and heart,” the obituary reads. “He leaves behind not only memories but a legacy of hard work, love for agriculture, and deep devotion to family and a willingness to serve his community in quiet, powerful ways.”

Currently, the Centralia Fire Department is raising $34,000 to purchase a new Jaws of Life. Donations can be dropped off at First Heritage Bank in Seneca or Centralia or be mailed to Centralia Fire Department, located at 512 Mulberry Street, Centralia, KS 66415.