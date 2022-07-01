Reese Witherspoon, Mandy Moore Fans Of This Skincare Tool That Delivers Unbelievable Results

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Some fresh-faced celebs appear to have never aged a day, and Reese Witherspoon and Mandy Moore are certainly no exceptions. While their ageless skin might seem supernatural, there’s no hocus-pocus involved.

There are no risky injections or insane amounts of money, either. Witherspoon and Moore use one simple tool to rejuvenate, soothe, and improve the overall health of their skin. And with hundreds of five-star reviews, these celebs aren’t the only ones riding this wave.

This SolaWave, to be exact.

A Four-In-One Skincare Device

The SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand is a multi-faceted, handheld skincare tool that has been sweeping social media. It offers multiple therapeutic benefits to improve the skin’s appearance, including microcurrent, massage, red light, and warmth. Some features are so subtle that you can’t actually see them working—only the results themselves.

But this isn’t snake oil, either—every feature is backed by years of research. So, let’s break down what this handy tool actually does.

1. Microcurrent Therapy

(SolaWave)

SolaWave’s skincare wand uses low-voltage energy (microcurrents) to stimulate the muscles and deepest layers of the skin. These electrical currents “work out” the face muscles, which helps counteract common signs of aging.

In a 2012 randomized clinical trial, participants who used microcurrent therapy found an over 20% improvement in their wrinkles’ appearance. The trial resulted in over 70% user satisfaction.

Due to this microcurrent feature, the SolaWave Skincare Wand is not recommended for those under 18, who are pregnant, have a pacemaker, or have an active or recent cancer diagnosis.

2. Facial Massage Therapy

(SolaWave)

SolaWave’s microcurrent therapy delivers an average of 300 microamps directly to the deepest parts of the muscle and skin. Its facial massage feature, on the other hand, focuses on external symptoms.

The wand emits a gentle vibration that helps decrease puffiness and boosts the skin’s natural radiance. Not only does it feel amazing, but the massaging effect also drains toxicity in the lymphatic system, making the face appear slimmer and refreshed.

3. Red Light Therapy

(SolaWave)

The SolaWave head’s bright red glow isn’t just for looks–it’s another form of therapy. Red light therapy uses low-level wavelengths of visible red LEDs to reduce the appearance of blemishes and fine lines and minimize breakouts.

This wand’s red light has a centroid wavelength of 660 nanometers. In plain English? It’s the best kind of red light for improving the skin’s appearance. Over 75% of participants noticed smoother, more even skin tones after using red light therapy.

4. Therapeutic Warmth

(SolaWave)

Besides the massage function, SolaWave’s therapeutic warmth benefits are the easiest to “see” working. Heat therapy encourages blood vessels to widen, increasing circulation and opening the pores. It can also reduce the appearance of dark circles and under-eye puffiness.

Not only does this therapy feel amazing, but it also increases the efficacy of your other skincare products by enlarging the pores for maximum absorption. If that isn’t a win-win, I don’t know what is.

How To Catch Your Own Wave

(SolaWave)

So, to recap—this revolutionary device de-puffs, smooths fine lines and wrinkles, firms sagging skin, reduces blemishes (and breakouts in general), and increases product absorption. Of course, none of this would matter if it were a pain to use.

But luckily, the opposite is true. The SolaWave Wand is made of lightweight aluminum and is about the size of an average powder or blush brush. It’s designed to be used in tandem with a serum or moisturizer. SolaWave offers a full kit with a wand and serum, but you can use any of your favorite products.

See What The Buzz Is About

For only $149, the SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand provides the same benefits as multiple dermatologist trips. As anyone who frequents these offices know, $149 is hardly enough to cover a single visit.

Considering its ease of use, portability, and efficacy, this heavy-hitting wand will pay itself off in no time. SolaWave also offers a one-year warranty on the off-chance your product has a defect. And on the even rarer chance that you don’t fall in love with your results, they also offer free 30-day returns on all orders via the convenience of Amazon.

All you really have to lose by trying SolaWave’s incredible, celeb-loved product are the fine lines and wrinkles you’ve been scowling at for years. There’s only one way to see what all the buzz is about: try the SolaWave Wand for yourself, and enjoy luxuriously supple, red carpet-worthy skin without ever leaving your home.

