Solange Knowles Makes History With Exciting Career News

Solange Knowles has conquered the world of music, and it looks like the artist is adding another accolade to her list of accomplishments. Knowles just announced that she has composed a score for the New York City Ballet, making her the first Black woman to do so.

Knowles Is The First Black Woman To Compose A Score For NYC Ballet

“very excited to announce i’ve composed an original score for the New York City Ballet,” Knowles announced on Instagram. “choreography by Gianna Reisen , score performed by the City Ballet Orchestra and soloist from my ensemble.” In addition to boasting musicians from the New York City Ballet Orchestra, the piece will also feature costumes by Spanish fashion designer Alejandro Gómez Palomo.

Tina Knowles-Lawson: ‘I Am Beyond Proud Of Solange!’

Knowles’ mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, also celebrated her daughter’s latest accomplishment. “I am beyond proud of Solange ! She is always kicking down doors and opening doors for other Artist of Color!” she wrote. “Doing Performance Art in the most prestigious Museums like The Guggenheim, Moca, , The Getty , Venice Bienalle, The Elbphilharmonie Hamburg Germany. The prestigious Chinati Foundation in Marfa Texas Art Festival. Several installations In Museums in Europe.”

She continued, “Now she has written and composed the most beautiful musical Piece for the New York Ballet. Solange is the Third woman and the First Black woman to compose a piece for the New York Ballet!!’ Congratulations my little genius I love you and am so proud ! Keep on opening doors.”

The Fall Fashion Gala

Knowles composed music for the New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. The event, which will take place September 28, will honor Sarah Jessica Parker, the ballet’s vice chair. After its premiere, performances of the ballet will continue throughout October and next May.

The singer is the third woman to ever compose a score for the ballet, and the first Black woman to compose a score in the history of the New York City Ballet. Knowles is also a dancer herself; she used to be a backup dancer for Destiny’s Child, her older sister Beyoncé’s girl group. Fans of Knowles are excited to see the dancers perform to her music, and to hear what the artist has been working on!

