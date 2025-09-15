Sofia Vergara Heads to ER for Health Issue, Misses Emmy Awards

Sofia Vergara was forced to miss the 2025 Emmy Awards as she headed to the ER for another health issue.

In her latest Instagram post, the Modern Family star revealed an allergic reaction kept her from the famous award show.

“Didn’t make it to the Emmys but made it to the ER,” she declared. “Sorry I had to cancel! Craziest eye [allergy] right before getting in the car.”

The actress then shared a photo of her eye, followed by a video of her holding her stomach as she lay on a hospital bed. She then took a video of herself washing out her eye.

Fellow America’s Got Talent judge Terry Crew was among those who took to the post’s comment section to wish Sofia Vergara a smooth recovery.

“Oh no! Get well soon!” he wrote with a red heart and fire emoji.

Her fans continue to flood the comment section with well-wishes and praises.

Sophia Vergara Was Previously Hospitalized For a Second Procedure on Her Knee

Sophia Vergara’s latest trip to the ER comes just weeks after she was previously hospitalized for a second procedure on her knee.

The actress took to Instagram to share a snapshot of her knee post-op. “It’s done,” she declared in the post’s caption. “Round 2.”

This was the second procedure she had done on her knee. She had her first procedure in April 2024 and had recovered with the help of her ex, orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman.

“If u ever get a [major] knee surgery, make sure u Get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night…!” she wrote in an Instagram Stories at the time. “Luv u.”

She and Saliman have since called it quits.

The actress has been pretty open with her health woes over the years. In 2022, she reflected on being diagnosed with cancer in her late 20s.

“At 28, ‘Cancer’ was not a word I expected to hear. It was just a routine checkup,” Vergara wrote on World Cancer Day 2022. ‘”But the doctors found a lump in my throat, and that word became part of my story.”

She then shared, “I spent countless hours in radiation treatments, and, eventually, in surgery. Today, I get to call myself a cancer survivor.”