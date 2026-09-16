Soap Opera Actress Sheila Kennelly Has Died

Australian television actress Sheila Kennelly, best known for her roles in Number 96, Kingswood Country and Home and Away, has died aged 88.

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Per Metro, Andrew Mercado, a TV historian, first shared her passing on social media. He said she passed peacefully in her farm in Hunter Valley, “surrounded by her dogs and dear family who looked after her so lovingly in her final days.”

Kennelly built a career in Australian theatre and television that spanned more than five decades. Born in England in the 1930s, she moved to Australia with her family while she was young. She later trained at Sydney’s Independent Theatre after accompanying a friend to acting classes. That experience encouraged her to pursue acting professionally.

Kennelly began her television career with the ABC play Rape Of The Belt and continued working in theatre. Her early television credits included You Can’t See Round Corners, Woobinda Animal Doctor, Division 4, and Pastures Of The Blue Crane. She also appeared in theatre and music-hall productions.

‘Number 96’ Was Her Breakout Role

Her breakthrough came in 1972 when she joined Number 96 as barmaid Norma Whittaker. Kennelly gave Norma a distinctive appearance with a blonde wig and established the character’s cheerful habit of calling people “ducky”.

She remained with the series until its final year and returned for its final episode and curtain call in 1977. She also reprised the role in the Number 96 feature film.

Kennelly later appeared in Secret Valley and took a regular role as Rosa Bertolucci in Kingswood Country. Her other television credits included Glenview High, A Country Practice, The Flying Doctors, Return To Eden, Anzacs, Big Sky and Come In Spinner.

In 1988, Kennelly joined the original cast of Home And Away as Floss McPhee. Producers later wrote the character out, but Kennelly returned for guest appearances over the years. She made her final appearance as Floss in 2008.

Kennelly leaves behind a substantial body of work across Australian television, including two of the country’s best-known long-running soap operas.