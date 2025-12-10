soap-opera-actress-exits-show-as-her-character-is-killed-off

An Emmy-winning soap opera actress has confirmed she’s leaving the long-running show… right after her character was unceremoniously killed off.

Lisa Yamada, who won an Emmy in October for Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series for her role as Luna Nozawa, recently announced on Instagram that she has officially finished her time on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Yamada joined the long-running soap opera in September 2023, debuting as the seemingly sweet and mild-mannered Luna. But plot twist—she turned out to be a two-time murderer who even took Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) hostage, per Soap Opera Digest. Things took another dramatic turn in the November 20 episode when Luna, while trying to outrun the authorities, met her match… in the form of a speeding car.

“So many tears shed, blood spilled, friendships formed, and memories made on @boldandbeautifulcbs. What a ride it’s been! Hope you enjoyed the adventures <3 #LUNAtic4ever,” Yamada wrote alongside a series of snaps and videos from her time on the fan favorite soap.

Soap Opera Fans and Co-Stars Rally Behind Lisa Yamada

Of course, it wasn’t just a speeding car that had some parting words for Yamada. Her The Bold and the Beautiful castmates flooded the comments to bid her farewell.

“You’re an absolute warrior!!! To carry story the you way did, and command the screen is nothing short of amazing. To play the innocent ingenue, then the evil villain, to the broken character that just wants to be loved….. Chefs Kiss!! You’re amazing!”Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter Walton) gushed.

Soap opera actress Lisa Yamada poses with the award for Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series for ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ at the 52nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards back in October. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Variety via Getty Images)

“She’s an icon, she’s a legend, and she is the moment,” added Annika Noelle (Hope Logan). “Missing you already, superstar. We still have to do a TikTok together! Come back and kidnap Hope anytime.”

“Your grandma is Sheila Carter, which means you have 9 lives! You’ll be back when they need you!” an avid fan of B&B insisted.

However, soap opera fans shouldn’t shed too many tears for the actress. While she may be gone from The Bold and the Beautiful (for now, anyway—this is a soap opera, after all), fans won’t have to wait too long to see her again.

According to IMDb, she’s set to appear in Prime Video’s upcoming Legally Blonde prequel, Elle, premiering in 2026. If that’s too long of a wait, you can also catch Yamada in I Wish You All the Best, Extant, Little Fires Everywhere, and Cruel Summer, among many others.