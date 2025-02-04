soap-opera-actor-casey-deidrick-arrested-for-alleged-domestic-violence

Soap opera actor Casey Deidrick, known for his role on Days of Our Lives, was recently arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend during a heated argument. According to TMZ, the actor was charged with “domestic assault and interference with an emergency call.” The arrest occurred on Sunday in Nashville, Tennessee, where cops took Deidrick into custody.

Deidrick has since been released from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office after a $2,500 bail was posted. The actor reportedly said that the couple had gotten into an argument because he “believed she was recording him with her phone.” He also claimed that his girlfriend “wrapped her hands around his neck.” Despite the claim, officials found no evidence.

Photo via Shutterstock

As for the actor’s girlfriend, she denied recording Deidrick. She also said that “she cowered in a corner of the kitchen with her phone” out of fear. TMZ then reported that “Deidrick then came up behind her and placed her in a bear hug, ripping her phone out of her hand.”

The girlfriend was eventually able to get her phone back, quickly calling 911. Deidrick apparently agreed to give the phone back after making her promise that she’d move out of their house that day.

The actor’s court date is set for Feb. 24 at Davidson County Court.

Deidrick is most famous for his role as Chad DiMera on the soap opera Days Of Our Lives. The actor was on the show from 2009 to 2013 and was eventually replaced by actor Billy Flynn. Some of Deidrick’s other credits include 90210, Teen Wolf, In the Dark, and Eye Candy.