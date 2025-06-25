Soap Opera Legend Dead at 91: RIP to Francisco Cuoco

Francisco Cuoco, a soap opera legend who is best known for his roles on Selva de Pedra and O Astro, passed away on Jun. 19 at the age of 91.

According to Folha De S.Paulo, the Brazilian actor died of multiple organ failure after being hospitalized for 20 days at Albert Einstein Hospital in São Paulo. He had struggled with multiple health issues in recent years and was living with his sister, Grácia, before his death.

Born in 1933, Cuoco began acting in 1957. He initially went to law school, but dropped out to pursue his acting career. He made his feature film debut in the 1961 film Pedro e Paulo. Hethen starred in Anuska, Manequim e Mulher in 1968.

The actor went on to star in various soap operas such as Selva de Pedra, Pecado Capital and O Astro. He was also hired by TV Globo and participated in more than 100 productions.

Playwriter Walcyr Carrasco released a statement about Cuoco’s death. “One of the greatest actors on our television left us today. Francisco Cuoco was an icon, an artist who inspired generations and brought emotion to millions of homes. We will miss him and will forever admire him. My condolences to his family, friends, and admirers.”

He is survived by his sister as well as his three children Rodrigo, Diogo, and Tatiana.

Franisco Cuoco Recently Reflected on His Career

Two months before his death, Francisco Cuoco spoke to Folha about his long-running acting career.

“I know it wasn’t for nothing,” he reflected. “It was based on commitment, dedication, and the pursuit of equality. Years went by and I gained experience. I wasted time, but then I got results.

Also speaking about his “heartthrob” reputation, Cuoco said, “I was special. I have a photo from [the 1960s] and I can see that I was a real ‘hunk.'”