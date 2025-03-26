Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan and Wife Chloé Welcome Baby No. 3

Veteran rocker Billy Corgan is still hitting the high notes, welcoming baby number three with his wife, Chloé Mendel.

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman, 58, and his wife, 32, welcomed baby girl Juno Corgan on Tuesday, March 18, according to People. Weighing 9.9 pounds and measuring 22 inches, Juno was born during the early hours at the couple’s home in Highland Park, Illinois.

“My wife, Chloé is doing well and recovering, and baby Juno is happy, healthy, and nursing with gusto,” Corgan told People. “We are so touched by all the kind wishes of support and love, and thank those who helped Chloé and baby have such a safe, and peaceful, home birth.”

“The kids are absolutely thrilled by their new sister, and being 9 (Augustus) and 6 (Philomena) they can’t wait till she’s old enough to play,” Corgan told the outlet.

Meanwhile, fans went gaga for the new bundle of joy in the comments section featuring the People photo spread of the family.

“My teenage crush is now a father of 3,” one onlooker noted, adding a swooning emoji. “That baby got to hear the sickest riff,” a second fan joked.

However, one onlooker clocked an uncanny resemblance the stoic Corgan clan has to a famous gothic sitcom family.

“The Addams Family in 2025!!” they declared.

Billy Corgan Got Engaged to Chloé Mendel on Her 30th Birthday in 2022

Corgan and Mendel have been together since 2012 and celebrated a milestone moment when they got engaged in September 2022, coinciding with Mendel’s 30th birthday. One year later, in September 2023, the couple tied the knot in a heartfelt ceremony. Sharing the joyous occasion through a joint Instagram post, they expressed their gratitude to everyone who contributed to making their special day truly unforgettable.

“We cannot thank everyone enough for their kind words.,” the couple wrote at the time. “Our journey to marriage has certainly been unique but we wouldn’t have had it any other way, as we were married with our 2 children Augustus Juppiter and Philomena Clementine by our side.”