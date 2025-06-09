Sly Stone Dead at 82

Sly Stone, the legendary funk musician, singer and songwriter, has died at 82.

Stone’s family confirmed the news of his passing through a statement shared with multiple media outlets, including Pitchfork. They confirmed that Stone (real name Sylvester Stewart) died as a result of a battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved dad, Sly Stone of Sly and the Family Stone,” the family wrote. “After a prolonged battle with COPD and other underlying health issues, Sly passed away peacefully, surrounded by his three children, his closest friend, and his extended family.

“While we mourn his absence, we take solace in knowing that his extraordinary musical legacy will continue to resonate and inspire for generations to come.”

A Funk Legacy

Born in Denton, Texas, and raised in Vallejo, California, Sly Stone worked as a disc jockey and went on to form the legendary Sly and the Family Stone band. Alongside him, three of his younger siblings made up the band.

Sly and the Family Stone went on to release their debut album, A Whole New Thing, in 1967. Then, that very same year, the band released “Dance to the Music,” which became their first big hit. Later, the single became part of their second album of the same name in 1968.

Throughout their career, the band released 10 albums. The band released Ain’t but the One Way in 1982, which became their last album.

Other Sly and the Family Stone hits include “Everyday People” and “Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin).”

“Sly was a monumental figure, a groundbreaking innovator, and a true pioneer who redefined the landscape of pop, funk, and rock music,” the family added. “His iconic songs have left an indelible mark on the world, and his influence remains undeniable.”

The statement detailed that, before his death, Stone managed to complete a screenplay of his “life story.” This comes as a follow-up to his 2024 memoir Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin): A Memoir.

“We wish peace and harmony to all who were touched by Sly’s life and his iconic music. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your unwavering support,” the statement concluded.