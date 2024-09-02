Six Injured in Labor Day Shooting at Nashville Bar, Police Say

According to police, six people were hospitalized following a shooting that occurred outside of Nashville’s SkyBar & Lounge.

The shooting occurred around 3 a.m. on Monday at 825 Hamilton Crossing in Antioch. The Metro Nashville Police Department reported that the shots were fired in the parking lot.

According to MNPD, one individual was transported to the hospital by ambulance, while five others arrived at local hospitals in private vehicles. All victims are anticipated to survive, according to Nashville’s WSMV.

6 people were injured in an early morning shooting in the parking lot of the Sky Bar & Lounge in Antioch.



The shooting took place around 3 A.M. Monday.



One person was taken to the hospital by ambulance while 5 others showed up to area hospitals in personal vehicles, according… pic.twitter.com/fY1Orbn6IC — Madeleine Nolan (@MaddieNolanTV) September 2, 2024

One woman recounted a harrowing experience when at least two bullets struck her driver’s side rear window while she was driving home. The incident occurred as she passed by the Walmart on Hamilton Church Road. She reported that at least two bullets penetrated the passenger headrest in her backseat.

Detectives are currently examining all available video footage of the incident in an effort to identify the suspects.

Nashville Has Been Riddled with Shootings Over the Labor Day Weekend

The incident comes after another Nashville area shooting over the Labor Day weekend.

On Sunday, two men lost their lives at two different hospitals following a shooting at a house party in Old Hickory. The Metro Nashville Police Department is currently investigating the incident, which occurred around 4 a.m. at a residence on Fields Drive. Investigators indicated that they believe one of the men involved fatally shot the other.

Authorities have identified one of the individuals as 41-year-old Steven Gutierrez. Witnesses reported that he shoved a 19-year-old man during a house party following a verbal altercation.

Police have not yet identified the 19-year-old suspect who allegedly shot Gutierrez multiple times before fleeing the scene, per The Tennessean.

Gutierrez passed away at Skyline Medical Center. Meanwhile, the teenager was subsequently taken to Summitt Medical Center, where he succumbed to a single gunshot wound. According to a police release, the investigation into the identity of the shooter is ongoing.

Meanwhile, on Saturday night, 16-year-old Zepplenin Phillips was tragically shot and killed. Authorities have arrested 18-year-old Raphael Jobehdari in connection with the incident. Officials reported that Phillips had spoken about purchasing a gun from Jobehdari prior to the shooting.

Two people were also severely injured in a shooting on Lower Broadway. The incident seemed to stem from a road rage incident. The altercation began shortly before midnight on Saturday when a car attempted to maneuver around a group of people on 2nd Avenue South.