‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Worried By Son’s Last Texts Before Suicide

Sister Wives stars Kody and Janelle Brown are still grieving following the passing of their son, Robert Garrison, on March 5. Just a day removed from the tragedy, details are beginning to emerge about Garrison’s death.

Allegedly, Janelle had a hunch that something was going on with her son, Garrison. Before his untimely death, Janelle sent Robert’s brother, Gabriel, to do a wellness check on him. The catalyst of the wellness check was some concerning final texts.

“Janelle Brown sent one of her sons to check on his brother before Garrison Brown took his own life this week — and the reason she did that had to do with his final texts,” TMZ writes. According to Janelle, via the police, his text to them read, “I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can’t. I miss these days.”

Roommates Allegedly Heard Fatal Final Moments

The Flagstaff Police Department interviewed three of Garrison’s roommates following his death.

Some of them believe that they can pinpoint hearing when he died noting they heard a pop. However, none of them went into Garrison’s room to see what happened.

‘Sister Wives’ Star Garrison Brown Struggled With Alcohol Abuse

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Browns had strict prevention protocols. Garrison disagreed. And so he moved to Flagstaff in 2021. The roommates note that after his arrival they would often see Garrison struggle with alcohol abuse.

TMZ also noted that Janelle told the police that Robert was estranged from his father Kody.