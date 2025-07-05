Sip, Style, and Slay: Better With Chardonnay’s New Clothing Collection is Here

Fans, grab your coffee or pour a glass—Steph Joplin, the fashion-forward mastermind behind Instagram’s Better with Chardonnay, just launched her first-ever exclusive clothing line. Sip, shop, slay!

This limited-edition collection is nothing short of fabulous—and it’s only available online through Sunday, July 6.

Joplin, with her 2 million Instagram followers and knack for blending fashion and humor, brings you a collection designed to turn heads and spark smiles. Think graphic tees, fun hats, and bold pieces perfect for everything from coffee runs to conquering life’s delightful chaos. The vibe? Pure positivity, with a reminder that everything—coffee, confidence, even wine—is better with you in it.

Images via Steph Joplin

What makes this line even better? It’s all about empowering women. Joplin’s designs blend affordability with unapologetic style, so you can look and feel like the main character without breaking the bank. Whether you vibe with cheeky graphics or prefer sleek, modern flair, there’s something in this collection for everyone who loves to “show up cute” no matter what life throws their way.

Better With Chardonnay Fans Buzz Over New Clothing Collection

The mom of two, who calls herself a “lover of coffee, affordable fashion, home décor, and most importantly…wine!” has fans buzzing about her latest launch. Steph’s Instagram reel announcing the collection hit over 20,000 likes and comments last week, with fans raving about its fresh, relatable vibe.

“Let’s goooooo! I’m scared it’s going to sell out before I can purchase!” one fan gushed in the comments section. “I found my team,” another fan declared. “YASSSS!!!! CAN NOT WAIT!” a third fan chimed in.

Head to shopbetterwith.myshopify.com to browse the full collection through Sunday. You can also follow along on Instagram for more inspiration from Steph herself @betterwithchardonnay.