Singers Divorce, Ending 11-Year Marriage

An internationally beloved singer couple is officially divorced… but they’re still planning to make music together.

Videos by Suggest

According to allkpop, singers Lyn and Isu (from MC the Max) have mutually agreed to divorce after 11 years of marriage.

Per the outlet, insiders revealed that Lyn and Isu have finalized their divorce settlement, with no specific reason cited for the separation. While they are no longer a couple, they plan to continue respecting each other as artists and colleagues.

Singers Lyn And ISU of M.C the MAX Are in the process of ending their marriage After 11 years tmTogether, Their agency Confirmed Saturday pic.twitter.com/kWpGrcodnB — OTT Plus (@ottplus12345) August 23, 2025

“Over 11 years of marriage, they maintained a deep understanding and respect for each other’s music and artistic activities. Although their legal relationship has ended, they will continue to support each other as musical colleagues,” the former couple’s agency explained in a statement, per The Korea Times.

One of the Singers in the Recently Divorced Couple Had Major Legal Problems in the Past

However, this is a minor legal bump for one of the K-pop stars.

In February 2009, Isu, now 44, was charged with soliciting prostitution from a minor. The police investigation revealed that an illegal prostitution ring had recruited a 17-year-old runaway. The minor had lied about her age and was registered on a prostitution website. Isu later admitted to soliciting prostitution but denied knowing the person was a minor.

The case concluded with Isu’s indictment being deferred, although the prosecution acknowledged his guilt.

Isu married fellow singer Lyn, now 43, in 2014. However, the soliciting prostitution charge proved difficult for the couple. After their marriage, Lyn frequently engaged in social media arguments with netizens regarding Isu’s prostitution charges and deferred indictment.

Isu debuted in 2000 as a member of the band Moonchild. He later rose to fame with M.C. the Max in 2002, a group known for their numerous hit ballads.

Lyn debuted in 2000 and has released many hit songs, such as “We Were in Love” and the K-drama OST “Back in Time.” According to The Korea Times, in a YouTube appearance earlier this year, she spoke about her husband’s past controversies, saying, “I became an easy target. My husband felt sorry and uncomfortable seeing me taking the brunt of it, which made me feel guilty, too.”