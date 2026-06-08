Singer Found Stabbed to Death in Garden: Talay Riley Was 35

British singer-songwriter Talay Riley suddenly passed away after being stabbed in a garden located in London. He was 35 years old.

Videos by Suggest

According to Metro, Riley, whose real name is Mark Orabiyi, was discovered in the garden of a Rayleigh Road property. He suffered multiple stab wounds.

The singer was pronounced dead at the scene. His family issued a statement, describing him as a “beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend.”

“He brought love, light, and joy to our family and to all who knew him,” the family’s statement reads. “We will always cherish his kindness, beautiful spirit, and remarkable talent. His presence touched many lives, and his memory will remain in our hearts forever. May his soul rest in peace.”

Born in 1990, Orabiyi began his music career in 2009. He is best known for his single “Make You Mine.” His other songs include “Humanoid,” “Good As Gold,” “Sergeant Smash,” and “Not Enough.”

He was a featured artist on rapper Chipmunk’s hit song “Look For Me,” as well as on Scorche’s “It’s All Love” and LuvBug’s “Resonance.”

Riley also worked with Ellie Goulding, Britney Spears, Khalid, and Jessie J.

1 Other Person Was Found Stabbed As Multiple People Were Arrested

It was further reported that another man in his 20s was also found with multiple stab wounds. He was rushed to a nearby hospital. His condition is not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Meanwhile, three people were arrested on suspicion of murder. One of them, identified as a 27-year-old male, has already been released on bail pending further inquiries.

The others arrested were a 24-year-old male and a 25-year-old female. Both were also released with no further action.

Speaking about the situation, Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke stated, “This is a tragic incident, and my thoughts remain with Mark’s family and loved ones.”

Yorke also stated that the investigation continues “at pace” and said the Metropolitan Police is asking anyone in the area at the time of the incident to please get in touch.

“We are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who might have CCTV or other footage from the morning of the incident that could assist our investigation,” Yorke pointed out.