singer-songwriter-behind-big-2024-hit-announces-birth-of-baby-boy.

Singer-songwriter Teddy Swims and R&B artist Raiche Wright just dropped their latest collaboration—a baby boy.

Videos by Suggest

The couple recently shared on Instagram that they welcomed their baby boy late last month.

The “Lose Control” hitmaker shared a heartwarming black-and-white photo of their new bundle of joy, capturing the tender moment as his tiny fingers gently clasped one of theirs.

“6.23.25,” the couple wrote alongside the sweet post. “We love you lil man”

Of course, fans rushed to the comments to congratulate the couple on their new baby boy.

“He’s here, congratulations, you two!” one fan wrote. “Wow, Beautiful. Congratulations to you both,” a second fan added.

The singer revealed in January that he and Wright, an artist signed to Atlantic Records, are expecting a child.

“We can’t wait to meet you, baby,” the duo captioned a post at the time.

Teddy Swims Recently Opened Up About His Excitement Over Fatherhood Before His New Baby Boy was Born

Following their announcement, Swims expressed his excitement for fatherhood on the Jennifer Hudson Show and shared what he looks forward to most about being a dad.

“I just hope that my kid talks as highly about me eventually as I do about my parents,” he gushed to Hudson. “And I hope to just give them that safe space to express themselves and be hopefully — you know, boy or girl — that we get back on the ball field at some degree because I just want my parents to be back on the ball field rooting for a kid again.”

Teddy Swims and Raiche Wright during QMusic Top 40 Live at Ahoy on March 14, 2025, in Rotterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Marcel Koch/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Swims announced the pregnancy and shortly after went Instagram official with Wright. In a birthday post, Swims called Wright “the most perceptive and caring person” he’s ever met.

“You’re so beautiful inside and out,” Swims added. “So nurturing yet so tough. You coddle me and challenge me. I’m looking forward to loving you forever and ever and I’m so thankful and lucky to call you mine.”