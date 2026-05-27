Rosie O’Donnell Secretly Underwent Plastic Surgery

Former The View host Rosie O’Donnell is opening up about the pricy plastic surgery she recently underwent.

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In her most recent post on Substack, O’Donnell revealed she had a lower deep plane facelift earlier this year. She said the procedure cost her more than she has ever paid for a car.

“My privileged place in this world,” she wrote. “And that feels almost shameful to me. The things I have – earned some say, but [it’s] the gross excess that wounds me.”

Although she had the facelift done, O’Donnell stated that she has always felt “very strongly” about the procedure, noting she previously prided herself as being someone who would “never-ever” have one.

I thought it was a betrayal. Of feminism,” she continued. “Of aging. Of our team of women worldwide. And then I lost 50 pounds…”

O’Donnell went on to share that while she usually accepts herself for who she is, she also admitted she feels inauthentic to be completely plastic surgery.

“There’s a point where acceptance starts to feel like lying,” she explained.

However, while she was doing the required research on the procedure, O’Donnell noted that her views shifted once again when her daughter, Clay, found out. The 13-year-old advised against it.

“Young women look up to you,” O’Donnell wrote, quoting the teen.

The comedian also stated that Clay told her that she “wouldn’t be able to respect you if you did it.” The comment hit O’Donnell hard.

“And she sounded exactly like me,” O’Donnell stated about Clay’s comment. “Like my younger, more certain, more morally rigid self had somehow moved into my house and was now judging my essence.”

O’Donnell Went Through With the Surgery After All

While Clay’s comments rang true to her, O’Donnell said she went through with the surgery after all.

“So in January, I did it,” she wrote. ” I found a doctor I trusted – who had worked on friends of mine who all still looked like themselves, just like they had recently been told good news.”

Recalling the moments leading up to the procedure, O’Donnell wrote, “Right before I went under, I grabbed my doctors hand and said ‘I will never say, ‘God, I wish you did more.’ And I meant it. I didn’t want to become that voice. The one that keeps moving the goalpost, never satisfied. The one that turns their own face into a problem. One can never quite solve.”

Although she was having the surgery, O’Donnell said she wanted a “limit,” which meant she wanted to be herself still, but less haunted.



“And it worked – I do look like me,” she declared. “A slightly more well-rested, emotionally stable version of me. I’m quite pleased with the whole thing.”

She went on to add that no one has even noticed the difference.