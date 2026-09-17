Singer Left in Tears Over Awards Show Snub

Country singer Alexandra Kay is getting vulnerable and exposing a truth that a lot of people can relate to. After finding out she wasn’t nominated for a major country music award, she shared her raw feelings on social media.

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“I just found out that I didn’t get nominated for a CMA Award,” she said in a video shared on Instagram.

Kay explained that she hadn’t convinced herself that she’s been successful enough to be nominated for New Artist of the Year. However, she is eligible, and as she pointed out, she’s made a lot of important steps forward in her career in the past year.

One of the biggest steps is getting her song on country radio for the first time. Her song “Straight For The Heart” reached number 26 on the country charts.

“I worked my a– off for every single chart position,” she said. She also revealed another recent rejection.

“So when they called me a few weeks ago and told me, ‘We’re done. We’re not pushing the song anymore. It’s not moving up the chart anymore,’ I was devastated. I had pretty much the same day I had yesterday, when I found out I didn’t get nominated,” she said.

She went on to share what a “failure” day looks like for her. These days include “lots of tears” and “feeling insignificant.” Kay also admitted that on days she feels her career isn’t advancing, it leads to a lot of “doubting” herself.

But, she said she only allows herself to feel those emotions for one day. While she’s tried to wallow for shorter periods of time, they “just didn’t work” for her.

After failing to get a CMA nomination, she allowed herself to feel her feelings. Her boyfriend Rocko held her as she cried, and in the end, she was able to move forward.

“It’s not about how many times you fall. It’s about how many times you get up,” she said. “Successful people, resilient people, they don’t have fewer problems. They just have a quicker recovery time.”