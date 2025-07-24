Singer and TV Personality Dies of Cancer at 50: RIP to Preta Gil

Internationally beloved Brazilian singer, mogul, and TV host Preta Gil has passed away at the age of 50.

Videos by Suggest

Preta Gil, born Preta Maria Gadelha Gil Moreira, died on Sunday, “after a long and courageous treatment against cancer.” The news was confirmed in a statement on her Instagram account on Monday.

“At this moment, there is still no provision for the repatriation of the body to Brazil,” the statement, written in Portuguese, began. “The wake will be held in the city of Rio de Janeiro, family, friends, and the public will be able to pay their last tributes. As soon as we have a definition about date, schedule, and location, we will disclose it here.”

Singer Preta Gil in 2018. (Photo by Raphael Dias/Getty Images)

Preta was diagnosed with colon cancer in January 2023. At the time of her passing, Gil was undergoing cancer treatment in New York, as reported by the Brazilian outlet Metropoles.

Preta Gil’s Father Takes to Social Media in the Wake of Her Passing

Her father, Gilberto Gil, also announced her death on his Facebook account, informing family and fans of the singer’s passing.

“It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Preta Maria Gadelha,” he wrote. The 83-year-old singer and former Brazilian Minister of Culture has requested privacy as their family navigates this time of loss.

“We ask for the understanding of so many dear friends, fans, and media professionals as we navigate this difficult time as a family,” the politician detailed. “We will release information about the farewells as soon as possible,” Gil added.

Preta Gil was reportedly returning to Brazil after receiving treatment in New York City. However, she began feeling unwell on the way to the airport and was rushed to a medical facility, where she sadly passed away.

She previously underwent chemotherapy and radiation in Brazil and had surgery in August 2024 to remove tumors after the cancer spread to her ureter, peritoneum, and two lymph nodes.

The “Sinais de fogo” singer never shied away from her diagnosis and ongoing treatment.

In February, she shared a video on Instagram showing her emotional reaction to a surprise from hospital staff. Nurses lined the hallway, their cheers echoing as they waved vibrant yellow and red balloons in celebration.

“Finally discharged after 55 days in the hospital after my surgery!!! It’s been almost 2 months fighting and never stopped believing!!!” she wrote alongside the footage.“Now starting a new life at home and stronger!!!”

The singer is survived by her 30-year-old son, Francisco Müller, whom she had with her ex-husband, Brazilian actor Otávio Müller de Sá, best known as Otávio Müller.