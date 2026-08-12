Singer and Athlete Boyfriend Call It Quits

Singer Tate McRae and her boyfriend, hockey player Jack Hughes are allegedly over without ever publicly confirming they were together.

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According to Page Six, Hughes, who plays for the New Jersey Devils, has been telling everyone that he’s the one who ended the relationship. One source told the outlet he started seeing “red flags” and ended things.

Hughes has already moved on and is dating other people, the source said. However, sources close to McRae say she’s the one who ended the relationship.

Dating rumors began to swirl late last year when the pair were spotted out together in New York City. The singer was also spotted at hockey games, and the two were “looking flirty” at dinner in the West Village.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly that the couple were officially dating in March of 2026.

Side-by-side: (L) Tate McRae at Variety Power of Young Hollywood 2026 Presented by Disney+ held at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles At Beverly Hills on Aug. 5, 2026, in Los Angeles. (R) Jack Hughes attends the 2026 Time100 Sports Gala on July 16, 2026 in New York City. (Credit: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images // Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images)

“Tate and Jack are dating,” the source said. “They started casually seeing each other late last year, so it’s still new, but they are exclusively seeing each other.”

According to the source, they first met when Hughes “initially messaged her on IG and started a conversation.”

“She thinks he is a really cool guy and they have been having a lot of fun together,” the source said, adding McRae “has been so supportive of his career and has been loving going to the games and cheering him on.”

At the time, hockey season was still in full swing, so the couple were “making it work.” They were hoping “to have more time together” once his season finished in mid-April.

“Tate thinks he’s really sweet and it’s going well so far,” the source said.

In an August interview with Variety, she addressed the speculation about her relationship with Hughes.

“I try to keep my relationships as sacred and private as possible,” she said, causing the outlet to call her “careful” about what she reveals. “I love the people in my life. They love me. You just try to keep that circle as positive and supportive as possible. And the outside noise, I can’t do anything about that. Focusing my energy on something that I can’t control, it just puts me in a bad mood.”

Who knows, maybe the breakup will score a new Top 10 hit for the pop singer.