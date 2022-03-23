Does Simu Liu Have A Girlfriend? What We Know About His Dating History

Simu Liu gained a legion of new fans after starring in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which might be why some of his more enamored fans might be wondering if Liu has a girlfriend or wife. The actor and former stuntman certainly impressed in the Marvel film, so it’s no wonder that people want to know what’s going on in Simu Liu’s love life.

Is Simu Liu Married?

(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

First and foremost, Simu Liu is not married. The actor is still a bachelor, though there’s certainly evidence that he’s dated a bit, including a fellow actress who also appeared on Kim’s Convenience. According to every publicly available record, Liu has never been married.

Does Simu Liu Currently Have A Girlfriend?

(VALERIE MACON/ Getty Images)

The last woman publicly and romantically linked to Liu was fellow actress Tina Jung, who appeared in two episodes of Kim’s Convenience as Jeanie Park. It’s unknown when the two allegedly began dating, but it’s of note that Jung’s two appearances on the comedy took place in 2016, so we know that they’ve at least known each other for that long.

What we do know is that the two often spent time together with their respective dogs. Liu was the proud dog dad of a beautiful Alaskan Malamute named Barkley while Jung has an adorable corgi named Maple. The last time the two pups were photographed together was in 2018. Sadly, it would appear that Barkley passed away in late 2019. Liu grieved his passing fiercely, but soon found another pup to spoil in his new dog, a sweet stray he found abroad that he named Chopa.

Our biggest clue as to Liu’s current relationship status comes from his dog’s Instagram account. In a few of the photos, a black pug accompanies Chopa on various adventures. Liu briefly mentioned the fact that he has a girlfriend in an April 2021 interview, but he kept the identifying details about his new lady love to himself. He did reveal the name of her dog, Dutch, which might be the name of the anonymous little pug that’s been popping up in Chopa’s Instagram photos.

We can assume that this relationship began sometime in 2020 or thereafter, thanks to an anecdote Liu shared with Vanity Fair about his time filming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which began filming in February of that year.

It was a bit of an embarrassing story, but Liu had no problem fessing up to his slightly less than stellar flirtation attempt. “There was a cute girl on the crew that I was trying to impress during a very elaborate stunt,” Liu recalled. He added, “I winked at her and, when I started running, proceeded to lose my balance, fall, banged my knee, and ended up sprawled out 12 feet in the air.”

Probably not the best way to impress a potential love interest, but hey. Maybe it worked. Liu is definitely seeing someone now, though he’s playing coy about the details for the time being. Who are we to claim his powers of seduction don’t work wonders?