‘Simply Not True’: Journey Legend Steve Perry Reacts to Big Rumor

Former Journey frontman Steve Perry took to social media to set the record straight about rumors involving him and his old band.

Videos by Suggest

On Feb. 19, the veteran singer addressed recent rumors on Instagram about his possible return to Journey ahead of the 2026 farewell tour.

“To all my friends, I’ve been hearing these recent rumors, and I wanted to speak to you all directly,” the 77-year-old wrote. “While I’m always grateful for the love people still have for Journey, the rumors about me rejoining the band are simply not true, and I want to gently put them to rest.”

“I completely understand why people would hope for that,” Perry added. “The music we created together means a great deal to me, too. But I’m continuing to explore new creative work and really enjoy working on new music that reflects where I am today.”

“Your loyalty has never gone unnoticed, and I am forever humbly grateful,” he concluded.

How Rumors of Steve Perry Joining Journey on Tour Began…

This all started after 75-year-old keyboardist Jonathan Cain confirmed in an interview with Ultimate Classic Rock that the band had, in fact, reached out to Perry about joining them for upcoming shows. So, you can see why fans got their hopes up.

Steve Perry of Journey performs in 1980. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

Cain told the outlet that co-founder Neal Schon, 71, reached out to Perry, who said he was “thinking about” rejoining the band.

“I hope he comes out. It’s never too late,” Cain added. “We’ve got 100 shows, so he’s welcome at any one of them.”

When asked about the chances of his appearance, Cain kept it mysterious, saying, “He didn’t say no — leave it at that.”

Perry departed Journey for the final time in 1998.

Meanwhile, fans showed their support for Perry in the comments section to his announcement.

“Good for you, Steve! Be true to yourself right now,” one top comment read. “This is honestly the kindest letter I’ve ever read,” a second fan added.

Journey, currently fronted by the powerhouse Arnel Pineda, will kick off their “Final Frontier Tour” on Feb. 28 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. They’ll wrap things up in Laredo, Texas, on July 2.