Simon Cowell Is Getting Bashed For Potentially Altering His Face—Is This Trend Ramping Up For Men?

The internet has been in a state of shock after fans drew attention to TV personality Simon Cowell’s changing looks. It’s led to endless speculation about the America’s Got Talent judge’s appearance—and ample judgment over whether or not he’s had cosmetic work. The whole ordeal is shedding light on a growing internet trend, and it’s concerning.

Simon Cowell Gets Flamed On Social Media

The internet hasn’t been kind to TV personality Simon Cowell this week. Cowell recently took to Twitter to help promote Britain’s Got Talent.

“I always say on this show, two or three minutes can change your life, and it has. Maybe this time, it’s going to be you. So, please audition now for next year’s season, and I’m looking forward to meeting you,” Cowell said in a now-deleted video (via NBC Bay Area).

However, it doesn’t look like Cowell’s positive message resonated with fans. Instead, his appearance seemed to be the main thing on viewers’ minds.

The video attracted all sorts of comments about how different Cowell looks these days. Most commenters showed little restraint or sensitivity, insisting that the 63-year-old had gone too far with cosmetic fillers and operations.

Simon Cowell Has Been Open About His Plastic Surgery Past

Many commenters may be shocked to find out that Cowell has actually addressed his changing appearance in the past. In fact, Cowell revealed that he was removing his cosmetic fillers after realizing he’d gone “too far.”

In 2018, Cowell told The Sun, “There was a stage where I might have gone a bit too far. I saw a picture of me from ‘before’ the other day, and didn’t recognize it as me first of all… Eric (his son) was in hysterics. Enough was enough. There is no filler in my face at all now. Zero.”

Apparently, Cowell decided to shift gears and focus on his health. “There was a phase where everyone was having their faces pumped full of this and the other. But actually, for me now, a lot of it comes down to healthy eating and drinking tonnes of water.”

The Online Hate Highlights A Disturbing Trend

So, given Cowell’s past comments, it could very well be the lack of cosmetic fillers that has Cowell looking different these days. Nevertheless, it speaks to an unsettling trend.

For decades, women have gotten the brunt of the internet’s appearance-bashing. However, it seems like people are getting more and more comfortable every day when it comes to trashing men’s appearances as well.

The truth is that this relentless cyber-shaming is still ageist. People look different as they get older. Of course, that’s because of natural aging, but, in Cowell’s case, it can also be due to regrettable choices you’ve made in the past.

No matter the cause, it’s never productive to attack someone for their appearance—period.

