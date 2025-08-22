‘Silver Spoons’ Star Ricky Schroder Gets Remarried, Shares Beach Wedding Photos

Ricky Schroder strolled down the aisle for a second time, tying the knot with theater actress Julie Trammel.

The newlyweds shared heartwarming photos on Instagram, capturing them beaming with joy as they hold hands in their wedding attire, standing on a picturesque beach. Schroder, 55, sported tennis shoes (and eventually a trucker hat) for the churchless ceremony.

Ricky Schroder and Julie exchanged vows on July 9 in the picturesque setting of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, per TMZ.

“Wherefore they are no more twain, but one flesh. What therefore God hath joined together, let not man put asunder – Matthew 19:6,” Trammel wrote alongside the sweet shots.

“I didn’t want the evening to ever end…so I married you,” sly dog Schroder wrote in the comments.

Fans also showed their support for the NYPD Blue alum’s second marriage.

“How beautiful! Congratulations to the lucky girl who married my childhood crush!” one clear Silver Spoons fan gushed. “A Hollywood guy I don’t hate. God Bless & Good Luck,” a second fan added. “Congratulations yall! You look absolutely stunning, Julie,” a third onlooker chimed in.

Ricky Schroder Announced His Engagement to Wife Number Two Last Summer: ‘I Love Julie’

The couple announced their engagement in July 2024 on social media. Julie shared a video of herself playing the 1971 Bill Evans song “What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life?” on the piano, captioning it, “I’ll be doing mine with Ricky.”

Schroder, ever the wordsmith, shared the post on his Instagram Story, writing, “I love Julie,” per PEOPLE. The outlet noted that she had first featured him on her social media six months earlier.

Schroder was married to Andrea Schroder for over two decades, and together they share four grown children. Their marriage ended in 2016 when Andrea filed for divorce.

Ricky Schroder alongside daughters Cambrie Schroder and Faith Anne Schroder in 2017.(Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

After debuting in the 1979’s The Champ, the actor starred in Silver Spoons (1982–1987) and later appeared in Lonesome Dove and its sequel. He also featured in NYPD Blue, Scrubs, 24, and the film Crimson Tide.

However, he’s since left acting behind.

He told Fox News in February 2024 that he decided to leave Hollywood and move to Colorado. Reflecting on his past, he said, “Don’t lose sight of the Lord. Because in Hollywood, it’s easy to lose sight of the Lord there.”