Why You Should Never Ignore Angel Numbers

Existence is chaotic, and as such, we spend a lot of time trying to glean meaning from the madness. Some of us turn to faith, while others look to the stars.

But in our quests for reason, we might be ignoring the clearest signals of all: angel numbers.

These subtle messages can offer valuable insight and premonition. However, we have to take the time to listen to them first.

What Are Angel Numbers?

Angel numbers pertain to numerology, the study of the significance of numbers. These numbers appear to us in many ways. Angel numbers can show up on the clock, in our dreams, on license plates, and even your phone’s battery percentage.

Their significance has many facets, too. The numbers themselves deliver a message, but so do the time and location of their appearance. Angel numbers are a form of synchronicity.

Synchronicity refers to the way the universe communicates with us. Numbers, sounds, and images can reveal themselves to us as clues. These clues might be positive or negative. Ultimately, it depends on the receiver.

While their name indicates a sacred influence, angel numbers aren’t religious. The “angels” in question could be literal beings with wings. Or, it could be a formless, higher power. You could also consider angel numbers vibrational patterns locking in with yours.

However you rationalize their mysterious origins, angel numbers can offer a lot of information.

Where You See Them Is Important

Angel numbers can appear almost anywhere. They could stand out on a billboard or flash across your car radio screen. Given the sheer number of possibilities, it’s best not to get hung up on the small “where.”

Instead, focus on the larger “where.” Did your angel number appear at home or in public? At-home angel numbers indicate the message is for yourself. Public angel numbers offer clues to your place in the world as a whole.

You should also consider your current life situation and the emotions that the message brings. “Reflecting is the first step,” psychic medium Mystic Michaela told PopSugar.

Additionally, “every number you see is infused with an emotional message,” Michaela continued. “Paying attention to how you feel the moment you see the number matters, as it’s part of what you are supposed to know.”

So, which numbers are the angel ones?

What Makes A Number Angelic

Angel numbers typically appear in repeating patterns, such as 111, 222, and so on. Numerology also pays attention to multi-number sequence directions. Ascending numbers indicate positive reinforcement while descending numbers act as warnings.

Spiritual medium and author of Talking to Heaven James Van Praagh outlined some of the most common angel numbers.

111: A call to reflect, manifest, and act

222: Positive reinforcement, a numerical “you got this”

333: Universal guidance is closeby, so start looking

444: A message of protection, security, and reinforcement

555: Potential changes ahead, be on the lookout

666: A universal tough love lesson

777: A message of good luck and fortune

888: Sign of progress and growth

999: Fulfillment or final chapters ahead

1111: Unity, new beginnings, and self-assurance

Praagh continued, “decoding numeric signs isn’t black and white. We all have our personal experiences that make numbers stand out to us. You might see your mother’s birthday and feel her presence, or spot your high school graduation date and know that change is in the works.”

If you keep your heart and eyes open, you’ll know an angel number when you see it. Watching for these small signs does double duty. Not only do you stay more in tune with the universe. But you also practice deeper mindfulness, self-reflection, and curiosity.

Trending Stories

January 30-February 5 Horoscope: Aquarius Pushes, Mercury Pulls

Your Zodiac Sign Is Probably Wrong, According To This Astronomy Professor

Feeling Unlucky? It’s Most Likely Your Jupiter Placement