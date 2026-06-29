late-night-talk-show-host-lands-role-on-two-soap-operas

Dreams really come true for late-night talk show host John Oliver, who is set to appear on not one, but two soap opera shows this year.

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Months after he campaigned for a “juicy” role on General Hospital, Oliver is getting his wish. In a statement, General Hospital producer Frank Valentini announced Oliver would be appearing on the soap opera for three episodes next month.

“When John Oliver publicly threw down the gauntlet and said he wanted to appear on a soap, we didn’t hesitate for a second,” Valentini stated.

The producer further spoke about Oliver’s presence on the set. “He was everything you’d hope he’d be: prepared, professional, funny, and genuinely kind to everyone on set.”

“He plays an integral character in the story,” Valentini added. “And I can’t wait for fans to see who he crosses paths with in Port Charles.”

Oliver also spoke out about his soap opera appearance. “General Hospital was everything I hoped it would be. It’s a true honor to be a small stain on the history of this illustrious show.”

Oliver’s General Hospital episodes will air on July 2, 3, and 4.

Oliver Is Also Appearing on ‘Days of Our Lives’

Along with General Hospital, Oliver will also be guest-starring on fellow soap opera Days of Our Lives.

During the latest episode of Last Week Tonight, Oliver revealed he would be appearing on Days of Our Lives.

The talk show host explained that he was “filled with scorching-hot jealousy” after learning that ESPN host Stephen A. Smith had previously appeared on General Hospital as Brick for the past decade.

“To be clear: soap opera-acting is not my Plan B,” he shared. “I simply offered my hypothetical acting abilities to any soap that would meet my terms, which were: I wanted to play a character with a ridiculous name, I wanted a juicy storyline like murder or slapping, and I wanted a dramatic close-up of my face. Well, I’m thrilled to announce that I have an update.”

He added, “I am happy to say that I’ve already taped a week of episodes on Days of Our Lives, which is clearly a huge honor”

Oliver’s Days of Our Lives episodes will air on August 11, 12, and 14.