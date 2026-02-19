Shirley Raines’ Cause of Death Released After Being Found Dead During Wellness Check

The cause of death has been revealed for beloved activist Shirley “Ms. Shirley” Raines, widely known for her nonprofit Beauty 2 The Streetz.

Danielle, Raines’ daughter, confirmed to TMZ on Feb. 18 that her mother’s official cause of death was hypertensive heart disease. She shared that the homelessness advocate, 58, was being treated for high blood pressure at the time of her passing.

A private service is scheduled for Monday, with a public service to follow at a later date.

On Jan. 27, Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers found Raines unresponsive on the floor next to her bed. They were responding to a welfare check at her Henderson, Nevada, home requested by her daughter, Rashawn Williams.

Shirley ‘Ms. Shirley’ Raines Amassed Over 6 Million Followers on Social Media

Meanwhile, Raines’ nonprofit, Beauty 2 The Streetz, which aids homeless populations like those on Los Angeles’ Skid Row, gained a huge, passionate following on social media. The organization has amassed over 6 million followers on Instagram and TikTok.

“It is with profound sorrow and heavy hearts that Beauty 2 The Streetz announces the passing of our beloved CEO and founder, Shirley Raines, affectionately known to so many as Ms. Shirley,” the organization wrote on Jan. 28. “Ms. Shirley dedicated her life to serving others. [She] made an immeasurable impact on homeless communities throughout Los Angeles and Nevada.”

Shirley Raines, CNN’s 2021 Hero of the Year, at the 15th Annual All-Star Tribute. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

“Through her tireless advocacy, deep compassion, and unwavering commitment, she used her powerful media platform to amplify the voices of those in need. [She also brought] dignity, resources, and hope to some of the most underserved populations,” they added. “This loss is devastating to the entire Beauty 2 The Streetz team, the communities we serve, and the countless individuals whose lives were forever changed by Ms. Shirley’s love, generosity, and selfless service. Her legacy will continue to live on through the work she started and the hearts she touched.”

In addition to her non-profit work, Ms. Shirley has received prestigious honors, including CNN’s 2021 Hero of the Year. She also received the 2025 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Social Media Personality.