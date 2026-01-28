shirley-raines-found-dead-in-her-nevada-home

Shirley Raines, the founder and CEO of Beauty 2 The Streetz, has died.

Affectionately known as Ms. Shirley, the activist was widely recognized for providing food, hygiene products, and essential resources to the homeless community on LA’s Skid Row.

Her twin sister, Sheila, told TMZ that the social media star was found unresponsive in her Henderson, Nevada, home on Tuesday night during a wellness check. According to Sheila, Shirley had been in good health and was not taking any medications at the time of her death.

Sheila told the outlet that the entire family is in shock. They are awaiting autopsy results, but she noted that no foul play is suspected.

Beauty 2 The Streetz confirmed the 58-year-old’s death in a statement on Instagram.

“It is with profound sorrow and heavy hearts that Beauty 2 The Streetz announces the passing of our beloved CEO and founder, Shirley Raines, affectionately known to so many as Ms. Shirley,” the Jan. 28 statement read. “This loss is devastating to the entire Beauty 2 The Streetz team, the communities we serve, and the countless individuals whose lives were forever changed by Ms. Shirley’s love, generosity, and selfless service.”

Shocked Fans Mourn the Loss of Shirley Raines

In the comments section, fans mourned the unexpected loss of Shirley Raines.

“I am so upset to open my phone and see this news. Oh, Ms.Shirley….my heart aches…I can’t believe this,” one shocked fan wrote. “Heaven just received one of their fiercest Angels 😪🫶🏽 Rest In Power Queen,” another top comment read.

“This just hurt me to my core. Please watch over her friends, especially Carlos & Cigarette man & the whole team,” another thoughtful fan wrote.

Raines gained recognition on Instagram and TikTok, where her organization has over 6 million followers combined. She posted videos of herself providing food, supplies, and makeovers to women on the streets. Through her work, she challenged stereotypes and helped change the public’s perception of homelessness.

Beyond her non-profit work, Shirley earned prestigious accolades, including CNN’s 2021 Hero of the Year and the 2025 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Social Media Personality.

Shirley Raines, CNN’s 2021 Hero of the Year, at the 15th Annual All-Star Tribute. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

“Ms. Shirley dedicated her life to serving others and made an immeasurable impact on homeless communities throughout Los Angeles and Nevada,” Beauty 2 The Streez said in its statement, via TMZ. “Through her tireless advocacy, deep compassion, and unwavering commitment, she used her powerful media platform to amplify the voices of those in need and to bring dignity, resources, and hope to some of the most underserved populations.”