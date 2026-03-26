shia-labeouf-screams-at-woman-at-restaurant-in-new-footage

Adding to his already legal woes, Shia LaBeouf had yet another public incident, this time while overseas.

Videos by Suggest

The Transformers actor was recently seen screaming at a woman while at a restaurant in Rome. The interaction was caught on video and shared by TMZ.

While sipping a drink outside the establishment, LaBeouf was seen speaking to the woman at another table. However, things took a turn when he yelled “f— off” at her.

However, the woman appeared to be unfazed by his outburst and remained calm as he angrily stared her down.

The video also showed LaBeouf screaming in a nearby street. He then started pacing and yelling while standing at a crosswalk. It’s unclear what he was screaming and yelling at.

Despite his recent legal issues stateside, LaBeouf was able to travel to Rome in late March. He traveled to Italy to attend his father’s baptism.

However, LeBaouf’s overseas adventure had some controversial moments. The actor was filmed walking around a hotel lobby in his underwear.

While being filmed, LaBeouf walks by a woman and begs, “C’mon bro, give me a f—ing match. You got a match?”

The Actor Was Arrested Multiple Times in New Orleans Earlier This Month

LeBeouf made headlines last month after he was arrested in New Orleans.

As previously reported, the arrest occurred just after LaBeouf got into a physical altercation outside of a bar in the French Quarter during the city’s Mardi Gras celebration. Before the altercation, the actor was seen being escorted out of a nearby restaurant for his behavior.

Days later, LaBeouf spoke out about his behavior, calling himself out.

“It’s not nice to hurt people ever. It’s f—ing lame,” he said. “People got hurt. I got to deal with that. I’mma deal with that in full. I’ll eat it all. It’s on me. I f—ed up.”

LaBeouf further detailed the incident. “I was drunk, and then I felt infringed upon, like, in terms of my proximity,” he recalled. “I wasn’t in my right mind, so it’s on me… It was probably just my fault, for, somewhere. I don’t know how, but I’m going to figure it out.”

However, the actor was arrested a few weeks after the first incident. He was charged with an additional misdemeanor count of simple battery. The latest charge did stem from his Mardi Gras incident.