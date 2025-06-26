‘She’s Not Hiding’: Kate Middleton’s Recent Royal Absence, Explained

Following her noticeable absence from Royal Ascot, sources close to Kate Middleton speak out about the situation.

While speaking to Rob Shuter, a royal family insider stated that Middleton’s absence had nothing to do with her health. However, it has everything to do with her mental health.

Kate’s health is stable. She’s feeling strong,” they explained. “But emotionally, it’s still a lot. She’s been through something huge, and she’s not pretending to be Superwoman anymore.”

The insider further pointed out that Kate Middleton decided to skip Royal Ascot because she didn’t have to go. “This is a new Kate,” they pointed out. “She knows the speculation will come. And for the first time, she doesn’t care.”

Meanwhile, a source close to the Princess of Wales’ family shared their thoughts about the Royal Ascot absence. “She didn’t want to fake it for the cameras,” they noted. “She’s not hiding. She’s healing – and that includes setting boundaries.”

They then added, “She’s reclaiming control. She may be dressing less. But make no mistake – this is the strongest Kate we’ve seen yet.”

Kate Middleton Announced Her Cancer Remission Earlier This Year

Kate Middleton’s Royal Ascot absence occurred just months after she announced she was in remission following her cancer battle.

In mid-January, Middleton stated it was a relief to be in remission, and she was focused on her recovery.

“As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal,” she said at the time. “I am, however, looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support.”

She also thanked those who have “quietly walked alongside” her and Prince William during her cancer treatment journey. “We couldn’t have asked for more,” she added. “The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional.”