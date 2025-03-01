Sheriff Reveals Gene Hackman and Wife Betsy Arakawa’s Carbon Monoxide Levels

Preliminary autopsy results for Gene Hackman and his wife ruled out carbon monoxide poisoning as the cause of death, but the exact cause remains unknown.

The state of the bodies discovered on Wednesday suggests the deaths occurred several days prior, with no evidence pointing to foul play.

According to the Associated Press, during a news conference, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza reported that the medical examiner’s initial assessment found no evidence of carbon monoxide poisoning. This gas, which has no color or smell, is often released by kitchen appliances and other fuel-burning devices. It can be dangerous if it builds up in areas without proper ventilation.

Mendoza also stated that an analysis of Hackman’s pacemaker showed it stopped working on February 17. Of course, this implies the Oscar winning actor may have died nine days earlier.

Hackman, 95, was discovered in an entryway. Meanwhile, his wife, Betsy Arakawa, 65, was found lying on her side in a bathroom. A space heater was positioned near her head, with pills scattered beside an open prescription bottle on the counter. Investigators believe the heater was likely pulled down during her fall.

Carbon Monoxide Ruled Out as Cause of Death for Gene Hackman and His Wife, Betsy Arakawa

The role of pills or other drugs in the case will remain uncertain until toxicology results are available in the coming weeks. However, carbon monoxide has been ruled out as a factor. According to medical examiner Dr. Michael Baden per the AP, while carbon monoxide can dissipate from the environment, it remains detectable in the body.

Examiners may analyze blood and urine samples when available. However, they can also turn to other sources, such as fluid that often collects in the lung and abdominal cavities. They can also examine tissue samples from muscles and the brain. These elements play a crucial role in determining the cause of death.

The initial autopsy revealed no signs of external trauma on either body.

Investigators intended to thoroughly examine the couple’s phones and calendars while also contacting family members, neighbors, and staff from the gated community. Their goal was to determine the last time anyone had seen or spoken to Hackman or Arakawa.

The couple was described as a “very private family,” Mendoza noted, which has made reconstructing a timeline particularly difficult. Authorities also believe the home was not equipped with any surveillance cameras, he added.

Investigators found blood pressure and thyroid medications, Tylenol, and medical diagnostic records during a home search, according to court filings.