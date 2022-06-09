Sharon Osbourne Feels ‘Sorry’ For Prince Harry Following Platinum Jubilee

Prince Harry is home after a hectic week celebrating the Platinum Jubilee. Sharon Osbourne pities him. Here’s what the oft-controversial Brit has to say.

Poor Prince Harry

Fox News brought together two friends and former mainstream anchors Osbourne and Piers Morgan to discuss the Platinum Jubilee. The former Talk host didn’t mince words when she discussed the celebrations. She felt the joyous occasion must have forced Harry and Meghan Markle to reconsider their decisions.

“The royal family has always been like a Shakespearean play for me. I have to tell you when I saw them [Harry and Meghan] earlier on … I felt sorry for them. And the way that they were parted from the family,” Osbourne said. Harry and Meghan were vociferously booed during one appearance and were not allowed up on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Osbourne continued, “I do feel sorry for him [Prince Harry] because I think that there must be a huge part of him that regrets.” She felt Harry may have felt regret knowing his kids would not grow up with their cousins: “It’s got to have an effect on you when they don’t have any cousins, aunts, uncles,”

How Do The Sussexes Feel?

Only Harry and Markle know the truth inside their hearts. That being said, Osbourne’s comments are a bit of a mischaracterization of their role in the jubilee. Harry didn’t want to go on the balcony in the first place. Royal insiders believed it was partially his idea to stay away from the spotlight. You can’t really be excluded when you actively take steps not to be included.

The Sussexes do have a relationship with their extended family. Harry and William’s relationship is thawing somewhat, with weekly FaceTime calls helping to destroy the gap between them. We also know Harry is very close to Princess Eugenie. The two attended the Super Bowl together this year. One wouldn’t expect Osbourne to be privy to any of this information, but the reality of the situation doesn’t back her thesis.

Sharon Osbourne Is Free To Speculate

Osbourne is entitled to her opinion, and maybe she’s right. Perhaps Harry and Markle watched legions of Brits venerate Elizabeth with pangs of regret in their hearts. Or perhaps they watched it thanking their lucky stars that they were able to get out of Britain when they did. At least Osbourne’s comments come from a place of sympathy and not pure hatred. Considering Piers Morgan sat across from her, this is shocking all its own.

