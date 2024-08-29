shannon-beador-spotted-using-handheld-breathalyzer-in-car-after-dui-arrest

Reality TV star Shannon Beador was seen back behind the wheel of her vehicle with a breathalyzer nearly one year after her DUI arrest.

According to Page Six, The Real Housewives of Orange County castmate was seen taking a handheld breathalyzer to start her vehicle. It appeared to be an ignition interlock device was installed to prevent her from driving with alcohol in her system.

In Sept. 2023, Shannon Beador was arrested for a DUI. She reportedly clipped a Newport Beach house while trying to flee the scene and suffered a few injuries during the ordeal. She was also arrested for two misdemeanors ‒ an alcohol-related DUI and hit-and-run.

Her attorney, Mike Fell, told Page Six his client was “extremely apologetic and remorseful” over the situation. She was also “prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions.”

Shannon Beafdor was sentenced to three years of probation. She was also ordered to complete 40 hours of community service as well as attend a nine-month alcohol program.

“I am grateful that no one else was injured besides me in this incident. I have learned so much from my terrible mistake that night and realize that driving any distance while impaired is too far,” Beador previously stated to Page Six through Fell.

Beador also addressed the DUI arrest during BravoCon in Nov. 2023. “It’s been a tough six weeks, but I will tell you that I made a terrible, terrible mistake,” she stated, per Variety. “And I’m incredibly grateful that it didn’t hurt anyone.”

She said that she completed “28 days of behavioral wellness” counseling with an alcohol specialist. She further noted that she was “able to focus on” elements in her life that were both “unhealthy and toxic.”

“I’m moving in a good and positive direction,” she added

Shannon Beador Tearfully Addressed Her DUI Arrest During the Season 18 Premiere of ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’

During the season 18 premiere of Real Housewives of Orange County, Shannon Beador addressed her DUI arrest with her daughters Sophie and twins Stella and Adeline.

“I’m so sorry and humiliated that I disappointed you,” she told the trio during the episode, which aired in July. “Like, what kind of example am I at 59 years old?”

Beador continued by stating, “I’ve never broken a bone, I’ve never had a concussion, I’ve never been in an accident, I’ve never been arrested, I’ve never had a DUI, and I did all that in 10 seconds.”

Stella told her mom she was glad “no one was hurt” due to the incident. “And that you take accountability for your actions,” Sophie added. “And you learn from them and you grow.”

