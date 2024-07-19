Shannen Doherty’s Made These Surprising Comments About Alyssa Milano Before Her Death

Shannen Doherty allegedly made some shocking comments about Alyssa Milano right before her death.

Just before she tragically passed away, Doherty praised her former Charmed co-star, despite their long-time feud.

According to the New York Post, “Milano, 51, portrayed Phoebe Halliwell on the show, but the role wasn’t immediately hers. Lori Rom filmed an unaired pilot as Phoebe alongside stars Doherty and Holly-Marie Combs, who played the other Halliwell sisters.”

According to Doherty, who spoke on a podcast The House of Halliwell podcast shortly before her death, Milano brought a necessary “different flavor” to the role.

“Lori and Alyssa are very, very, very different people. So, Lori’s performance was different than Alyssa’s,” she said. “Lori was a lot like Holly and I in the sense of [being] very grounded in drama.”

“The presentation was much more serious, and it was way darker, which was my style,” she continued. “So, I loved the presentation, and I thought everybody was great.”

She added that Milano brought “a levity that I think the show ended up needing.”

“She came in and she did a great job,” Doherty said. “And yeah, just brought, like, a slightly different flavor to the show.”

Many were shocked to hear Doherty speak so highly of her former castmate, as there was a well-known feud between the two of them.

In fact, back in January, Combs spoke about the issue on an episode of Doherty’s Let’s Be Clear podcast.

“We were told [by Alyssa] it’s her or [Shannen] and Alyssa has threatened to sue us for a hostile workplace environment,” Combs explained.

Milano responded to these allegations on her Instagram at the time.

“I did not have the power to get anyone fired. Once Shannen left we had 5 more successful seasons and I am forever grateful,” she wrote in her statement.

Regardless of their former feud, it seemed Doherty did not harbor any ill feelings for Milano in the weeks before her passing.