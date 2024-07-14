Shannen Doherty Dead at 53: ‘Charmed’ Costar Rose McGowan Pays Tribute

Honoring a dear friend, Rose McGowan took to Instagram to pay tribute to fellow Charmed star, Shannen Doherty. The actress passed away following a lengthy battle with breast cancer. She was 53 years old.

In a post on Instagram, McGowan described Doherty as having the heart of a lion. “Passion for craft is often mislabeled as trouble. Shannen was passion,” McGowan declared. “I met her in the 90s and was awed. Getting to really know her later in life, a beautiful gift. This woman fought to live.”

Rose McGowan further pointed out that Shannen Doherty knew how to be a star because she was once since childhood. “Her work ethic inspiring to the end. Shannen’s great love for directing, for acting, [Charmed co-star] Holly [Marie Combs], her friends, her parents, dog, and her beloved fans was legendary.”

Rose McGowan Spoke About How Her and Shannen Doherty’s Lives ‘Intertwined’

After three seasons on the supernatural series, Doherty was fired due to an alleged feud with fellow castmate Alyssa Milano and McGowan replaced her. Although the two did not appear on Charmed simultaneously, Doherty and McGowan seemed to be close over the years.

Rose McGowan then wrote about the special bond she and Shannen Doherty had. “Our lives had been intertwined in a unique way. We laughed at dark forces who wanted us to hate each other, instead we chose love and respect. A soft-hearted badass as there ever was. A force of energy that will live forever in hearts.”

McGowan went on to add, “May angels and God carry her to the holy kingdom where she is healthy, young, and wild forever. Rest now warrior, we will never forget you, dear sister.”

Rose McGowan also told her followers in the post’s comment section she has been struggling with her emotions since finding out about Shannen Doherty’s passing. “I can’t stop crying,” she admitted. “A world without Shannen Doherty is inconceivable.”

Along with McGowan, Milano also paid tribute to Doherty, despite their complicated past.