Shake Shack’s Summer Milkshake Menu Revealed

Shake Shack just dropped a trio of bold new shakes for summer 2025, guaranteed to have fast food lovers’ straws working overtime.

The land of milky dreams just dropped a trio of new shakes: the Oreo Cookie Funnel Cake Shake, Banana Pudding Shake, and Campfire S’mores Shake.

Here’s the scoop on these mouthwatering shakes:

The Oreo Cookie Funnel Cake Shake features a creamy vanilla frozen custard blended with Oreo cookies and crunchy funnel cake pieces, finished with a dollop of whipped cream and a sprinkle of Oreo crumbles.

The Banana Pudding Shake boasts a smooth banana pudding frozen custard mixed with crushed vanilla wafer cookies, topped with fluffy whipped cream and a crumble of vanilla wafers.

Finally, the Campfire S’mores Shake has a velvety vanilla frozen custard swirled with graham cracker, rich chocolate, and toasted marshmallow fudge chunks, crowned with whipped cream and s’mores crumbles.

Shake Shack Also Debuted BBQ-Inspired Menu Items

Shake Shack also recently unveiled a limited-time lineup of BBQ-inspired menu items, featuring burgers, sandwiches, and fries. The new offerings dropped in Shake Shack locations on May 2.

Feast your eyes on the smoky, saucy scoop of our BBQ-infused delights…

The Smoky Classic BBQ Burger features 100% Angus beef, layered with melted American cheese, Applewood-smoked bacon, tangy pickles, crispy onions, and Shake Shack’s signature smoky BBQ sauce, all served on a perfectly toasted potato bun.

The Carolina BBQ Burger with Fried Pickles features a juicy 100% Angus beef patty, topped with melted pepper jack cheese, crispy Applewood-smoked bacon, golden fried pickles, and a tangy-sweet Carolina-style BBQ sauce.

Meanwhile, the Smoky Classic BBQ Chicken features crispy white-meat chicken layered with melted American cheese, Applewood-smoked bacon, pickles, and crunchy onions, all brought together by Shake Shack’s signature smoky BBQ sauce. It’s also served on a toasted potato bun.

The Carolina BBQ Chicken sandwich features crispy white-meat chicken layered with pepper jack cheese, Applewood-smoked bacon, crunchy fried pickles, and a tangy-sweet Carolina-style BBQ sauce, again, all nestled on a toasted potato bun.

All BBQ-style sandwiches are priced starting at $8.99.

Fast food fans… Shake Shack’s fries also got a BBQ glow-up with some fancy new options.

Spicy Fries with Ranch are crispy crinkle-cut fries seasoned with Shake Shack’s signature blend of cayenne, garlic, and paprika, perfectly paired with a side of creamy Shack Ranch. They’ll set you back $3.99.

Spicy Cheese Fries with Ranch also feature crispy crinkle-cut fries topped with Shake Shack’s cheese sauce and a hot pepper blend of cayenne, garlic, and paprika. Served with a side of Shack Ranch, prices start at $4.99.