Shailene Woodley Makes Rare Comment About Relationship With Ex Aaron Rodgers: ‘It Was Not Right’

Nearly three years after she and Aaron Rodgers called it quits, Shailene Woodley made a rare comment about the relationship.

During a recent interview with Outside magazine, the Divergent star admitted she hadn’t “shared much” about her time with Rodgers because the subject always makes her cry.

“It was not right,” Woodley said about the relationship as her eyes welled up. “But it was beautiful.”

Romance rumors about Woodley and Rodgers started circulating in 2020, shortly after the long-time NFL star broke up with Danica Patrick. They went public with their relationship in 2021 when Woodley announced during a The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon appearance that they were engaged.

However, in February 2022, Woodley and Rodgers called off their engagement.

Elsewhere in her interview with Outside magazine, Woodley revealed that she had “a really awful traumatic happen in early 2022.”

Although she didn’t refer to Rodgers, she did point out that she was in a “toxic situation” at the same time. However, she chose to not free herself from said situation because she was “empathizing with someone else.”

She noted that having “empathy” kept her in a “loop of feeling everything for everyone.”

“I knew I was depressed when I looked at a tree and felt nothing,” Woodley continued. “That was the lowest low of my life.”

Rodgers moved on to date his friend, Mallory Edens.

Aaron Rodgers Said He Was ‘Grateful’ For Shailene Woodley Shortly Before Their Breakup

Shortly before calling off the engagement, Aaron Rodgers praised Shailene Woodley by declaring he was “grateful” for her.

“Here some… #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life” he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, per People. “With some pictures from the last beautiful year.”

One of the photos featured the former couple snuggling up.

“[Shailene], thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met,” Rodgers continued. “And finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life.”

He then wrote, “Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like. I love you and am grateful for you.”

A source close to Rodgers confirmed the breakup to the outlet.

“It was an amicable split; it just wasn’t working,” the insider explained. “They’re very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn’t surmount. They will remain friendly; there’s no bad blood and no drama. It just didn’t work out for them.”