‘Shahs of Sunset’ Couple Files for Divorce After 8 Years of Marriage — and It’s the Fourth Time They’ve Done It

Shahs of Sunset alum Lilly Ghalichi is saying goodbye to husband Dara Mir… again. After eight years of marriage and three trips to the divorce court (followed by reconciliations), it looks like this split might finally stick. Will the fourth time be the charm?

The 42-year-old mother of two filed for divorce on Friday, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Ghalichi, who appeared on seasons 2 and 3 of the reality series, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. She listed the separation date as the day before she filed the divorce, the outlet noted.

According to PEOPLE, court documents reveal that the former couple is requesting joint legal and physical custody of their two children: 6-year-old daughter Alara and almost 3-year-old son Kashton. The filing also states that a prenuptial agreement is in place.

A Whirlwind Romance Becomes a Tale of Multiple Divorce Filings

However, this isn’t the star-crossed couple’s first divorce rodeo.

Mir initially filed for divorce from Ghalichi in 2019 after just two years of marriage, but the couple later reconciled. In 2020, Ghalichi filed for divorce from Mir twice, according to TMZ.

Ghalichi spilled the tea to Bravo’s The Daily Dish, revealing their love story began all the way back in March 2016.

“I would say the first date I felt like I dreamed him into life,” she gushed then. “I would say within two or three months of dating, we were inseparable. It all moved very quickly.”

“He is a very private person…There’s so many fake people. There’s so many users,” she added of her future ex-husband. “You never really know people’s intentions, and with him, you don’t even have a shred of doubt because he doesn’t have these things. He doesn’t care about these things.”

Mir proposed in August, and they got married the following May in a ceremony at The Beverly Hills Hotel.

The couple had their first child, a daughter named Alara, in September 2018. Their second child, a son named Kashton, was born in June 2022.