‘Serious Situation’ Sparks Last-Minute Concert Cancellation

A “serious situation” has led to the last-minute cancellation of a highly anticipated concert in Austin, Texas.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, the rock band Stop Light Observation announced that its Tuesday concert at the Empire Control Room & Garage was canceled.

“We’re so sorry to share that tonight’s show has been canceled due to a serious situation at the venue,” the post reads. “This decision was made by the venue out of respect for everyone involved. We’re keeping everyone affected in our thoughts.”

The band further shared, “All tickets will be fully refunded. We’re so grateful for your support, and we are working on a reschedule date.”

Although the band didn’t give a reason behind the sudden concert cancellation, Empire Control Room & Garage recently took to Instagram to mourn the loss of one of its employees.

“Dick Chalmers is gone, and things will never be the same at Empire. He was our Keymaster,” the venue posted on Nov. 17. “He was our first friend in Austin. He was our mentor and our biographer.”

The venue further pointed out that Chaimers had been involved in its production for more than a decade.

“His impact here goes beyond words,” the venue continued. “As we do our best to pick up the pieces of our broken hearts and carry on without his presence, we will take what solace we can in celebrating his life, art, and passion together. We are grateful for the outpouring of support from the community.”

The venue added, “Rest In Power, brother.”

Concert Venue’s Supporters Mourn the Loss of the Employee

Following news of Chaimers’ passing, the concert venue’s supporters took to the post’s comments to pay tribute.

“Dick made everyone feel important, [and] he ferociously stood up for his people,” one person wrote. “He was a pillar of our community & Red River will never be the same without him. We lost a true [and] real brother. My heart aches for his family & for everyone he called a friend.”

Another person wrote, “An old-Austin original and Red River vanguard, Chalmers’ wit, charm, and theater-of-absurdity was an inspiration to us all. Kind to all he knew or met. A brother. A friend. Rest In Power – Never Forgotten.”

Details about Chaimers’ death, including the cause, have not been revealed.



