‘Serial’ Podcast Subject Adnan Syed Walks Free After Resentencing

Adnan Syed, a Serial podcast subject, is now walking free after being resentenced on Friday, Mar. 21.

According to AP News, Maryland Judge Jennifer Schiffer resentenced Syed to the time he’s already served in prison. He was previously convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend in 1999 when they were in high school.

Syed’s ex-girlfriend, Hae Min Lee, was strangled and found in a shallow grave in a Baltimore park on Feb. 9, 1999. He was sentenced in 2000 to life in prison plus 30 years for first-degree murder and other charges.

Although he has been released, the conviction still stands. Syed has maintained his innocence. He was released from prison in 2022 after Baltimore prosecutors stated they had uncovered problems with the case. They moved to vacate his conviction, which was later reinstated on appeal.

However, Lee’s family and their attorney stated that old wounds were ripped open when a former state’s attorney vacated Syed’s conviction. Lee’s family then succeeded in getting the conviction reinstated after they challenged the ruling on procedural grounds. They argued they didn’t receive proper notice to attend the hearing that freed Syed from prison. They had only participated in a video connection.

The Judge Modifies Adnan Syed’s Probation Conditions

Adnan Syed was resentenced under a relatively new Maryland law that provides a pathway to release those convicted of crimes committed when they were minors. As part of resentencing, Syed will have five years of supervised probation.

Along with the probation, Judge Schiffer modified Syed’s conditions to allow him to travel to Washington, DC, and Virginia without seeking permission from a probation agent.

Adnan Syed now works at Georgetown University’s Prisons and Justice Initiative. His family lives in Virginia.

Although Syed’s attorney, Erica Suter, requested unsupervised probation at the hearing, Judge Schiffer has not ruled on that.

“I am mindful that Mr. Syed requested unsupervised probation,” Schiffer acknowledged. “But given the relief that this court has already granted on these extraordinarily serious and tragic charges, I believe I’ve shown more consideration to him than anyone could have expected.”

“I hope Mr. Syed, and I trust, that this will be the last time we see each other,” Schiffer added. “Otherwise, I don’t have to tell you the amount of time that’s hanging over your head.”

David Sanford, the attorney representing Lee’s family, stated Friday’s hearing “brings to a close the long saga of Adnan Syed.” He said Lee’s family is grateful to the court for giving them, “due respect throughout these proceedings, allowing us to fully argue to the court the victim’s position.”