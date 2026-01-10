‘Seinfeld’ Legend Tom Cherones Has Died

Tom Cherones, the Emmy-winning producer and director best known for his work on Seinfeld, along with many other iconic credits, has died.

Cherones passed away on January 5 at his home in Florence, Oregon, following a battle with Alzheimer’s disease, a family spokesperson confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 86.

Born on September 11, 1939, in Tuscaloosa, AL, Cherones earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Mexico in 1961 and a master’s degree in telecommunications from the University of Alabama in 1966. He also served as a lieutenant in the United States Navy for four years.

While studying at the University of Alabama, Cherones began working in educational television. He later produced and directed programs for WQED in Pittsburgh before moving to Hollywood in 1975. His first industry job was as a production manager for General Hospital. In 1986, he made his television directing debut with the “Babes in the Woods” episode of the CBS comedy My Sister Sam.

In 1990, he joined Seinfeld as a director and producer, working on 85 episodes during the first five seasons. Meanwhile, in 1993, he snagged a DGA Award for directing “The Contest,” arguably one of the greatest TV episodes ever—and if that wasn’t enough, he also picked up an Emmy as a producer.

Tom Cherones at the 45th Directors Guild Awards, March 6, 1993, Beverly Hills. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Several of Cherones’s Seinfeld episodes are regarded as series highlights, including “The Chinese Restaurant” and “The Parking Garage.” He also makes a cameo in “The Pilot” as the fictional director.

After five seasons, Cherones got the “it’s not you, it’s me” treatment from Jerry Seinfeld himself. As Cherones recalled in a Television Academy Foundation interview: “He was tired of the same thing, I guess. We changed writers almost every season, and finally he just wanted somebody else, another presence, to try to keep it fresh.”

‘Seinfeld’ Star Pays Tribute to Tom Cherones

Per IMDb, Cherones directed 56 episodes of NewsRadio and also worked on Welcome Back, Kotter, Caroline in the City, Annie McGuire, and Ellen.

In 2003, Cherones was inducted into the Alabama Stage and Screen Hall of Fame. He also taught a film production course at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa from 2002 to 2014. Cherones published his first novel, The Hardly Boys—a parody of the Hardy Boys books—in 2012.

Meanwhile, Seinfeld star Jason Alexander paid tribute to Cherones on social media with a heartfelt post.

“Just learned of the passing of my dear colleague, Tom Cherones,” Alexander wrote alongside a shot of himself and Cherone’s on the set of the beloved sitcom. “Tom directed nearly half the Seinfeld episodes. He created the visual style and tone and how to capture the magical interplay of our cast.”

“His generosity also enabled me to become a member of the Directors Guild, and he was a wonderful mentor,” the George Costanza actor added. “He was a good guy and a wonderful director and teacher. Generations of our fans have and will continue to enjoy his work. Thanks for everything, Tom. Rest well. My love to your family and friends,” Alexander concluded.