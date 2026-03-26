‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Is Getting a Spinoff: Here’s What We Know

Despite season five production being recently halted, Secret Lives of Mormon Wives still has a future, as a spinoff is now in the works.

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According to PEOPLE, the new spinoff is set to begin shooting this spring and will premiere in the fall. A source close to the situation said the new show is set in Orange County, California.

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives original cast member, Jen Affleck, is reportedly set to star in the spinoff. There will also be nine new castmates.

No further details have been revealed at this time.

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives first premiered in September 2024. The reality TV show follows the members of the Utah-based TikTok influencer group MomTok as they navigate personal and professional obstacles.

The mom group made headlines in 2022 after its leader, Taylor Frankie Paul, revealed she and other members had been “soft-swinging.”

Throughout the first season, the group of ladies (and their husbands) deal with the aftermath of the scandal. Paul is also dealing with the aftermath of her 2023 domestic violence incident, which involved her then-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen.

Following the incident, Paul was arrested. She was charged with felony aggravated assault, two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, misdemeanor child abuse, and criminal mischief. However, the charges were eventually dropped.

Despite the incident, Paul and Mortensen continued their relationship. The relationship is among the top storylines of the show.

‘Mormon Wives’ Season 5 on Hold Following Paul and Mortensen’s Latest Physical Altercation

Following news that Paul and Mortensen were involved in physical altercations last month, the fifth-season production of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives was put on hold.

A source previously stated that the other cast members refused to work with Paul after the ordeal.

“None of the women want to be associated with her,” an insider explained.

Another insider close to the production stated, “The girls are very overwhelmed. They all banded together, and they don’t want to come back right now. They were just getting tired of Taylor, honestly.”

However, cast member Jessi Draper spoke out about the production pause while appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

“I feel like all of us right now are just trying to like be like, ‘Okay, we’re human beings first, and let’s figure that out, and then we’ll get back to filming the show,” she explained.

Draper jokingly declared, “Clearly there’s no shortage of drama in our lives. So, if we get another season, it’s going to be good.”