Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sued By Ex-Girlfriend Cassie For Rape And Years of Physical Abuse

Singer Cassie filed a lawsuit against Sean “P. Diddy” Combs, alleging that she endured more than ten years of his violent behavior and disturbing demands, feeling trapped in a cycle of abuse, violence, and sex trafficking orchestrated by Mr. Combs.

The legal action, initiated in Manhattan federal court, accused Combs of raping Cassandra Ventura in her residence when she attempted to end their relationship. The lawsuit detailed instances of physical assault including punching, beating, kicking, and stomping on her, along with an incident where Combs allegedly destroyed a man’s car after learning about his romantic interest in Ventura.

Additionally, the lawsuit claimed Combs coerced Ventura into carrying his firearm in her purse to unsettle her and exhibit his perceived danger. It also alleged that he introduced her to a lifestyle of excessive alcohol and substance abuse and compelled her to obtain illicit prescriptions to feed his own addictions.

Responding to the allegations, defense attorney Benjamin Brafman refuted the claims, asserting that Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive allegations. Brafman stated that Cassie had persistently demanded $30 million from Combs, threatening to write a damaging book about their relationship. Despite withdrawing the initial threat, she resorted to filing a lawsuit filled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’ reputation and seek financial gain.