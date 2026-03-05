Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Rehab To Remove Six Weeks Off Sentence

Rapper and music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has shaved roughly six weeks off his federal prison sentence after participating in a rehabilitation program while incarcerated.

The 56-year-old entertainer is currently serving a 50-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution, Fort Dix in New Jersey. Page Six exclusively revealed that his new projected release date is April 25, 2028, earlier than the previously scheduled June 4, 2028 release.

Federal authorities reduced Combs’ sentence after he enrolled in and participated in the Bureau of Prisons’ Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP), a rehabilitation initiative that can shorten prison terms for eligible inmates who complete treatment requirements.

“Mr. Combs is an active participant in the Residential Drug Abuse Program and has taken his rehabilitation process seriously from the start. He is fully engaged in his work, focused on growth and committed to positive change,” a representative for Combs told the outlet.

Rehab Participation Reduced Sean ‘Diddy Combs’ Sentence

Combs entered federal custody after a high-profile criminal case in New York. In July 2025, a jury found him guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution but acquitted him of more serious charges including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

On October 3, 2025, U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced Combs to four years and two months in federal prison. The court also imposed a $500,000 fine and ordered five years of supervised release following the completion of his prison term.

Prosecutors had alleged that Diddy transported women across state lines for prostitution, violations tied to the federal Mann Act. The trial included testimony from multiple witnesses, among them singer Casandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura, a former partner of Combs.

Combs, who founded the influential hip-hop label Bad Boy Records, has denied wrongdoing related to the broader accusations. His legal team has also pursued appeals and other efforts to challenge aspects of the case.

With the sentence reduction tied to his rehabilitation participation, federal records now indicate that Combs could leave prison in April 2028 if no further changes affect his term.