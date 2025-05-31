Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Inmate Costume From Past Movie Role Up for Auction

Diddy’s inmate uniform is hitting the auction block—but don’t worry, it’s not from his recent jail stint. It’s the one he rocked in an Oscar-winning film over twenty years ago.

The iconic outfit worn by the veteran rapper in his role as Lawrence Musgrove from the 2001 drama Monster’s Ball, starring Billy Bob Thornton and Halle Berry, is now up for sale. The ensemble includes a gray hoodie, jeans with one leg cut off, and black canvas shoes.

Diddy wears this outfit in the early scenes of the film, before his character is executed. The outfit is expected to attract a lot of attention when it goes up for auction, with bidding starting on June 7 at GWS Auctions.

The costume includes a production costumer’s tag that outlines specific items and the scenes in which they were used. According to the auction house, the costume was sourced from Star Wares of Los Angeles and comes with a Letter of Provenance for authenticity.

Halle Berry Won an Oscar Starring Opposite Diddy in the Film

The late Heath Ledger also starred in Monster’s Ball, which earned Halle Berry an Academy Award for Best Actress. This was one of Diddy’s first major film roles, although he gained plenty of on-camera experience from appearing in numerous music videos throughout the 1990s.

The film, in some ways, appeared to foreshadow Diddy’s future. The rapper and mogul now finds himself in a starkly different setting, from a film set to the clink, dressed in prison attire again as he faces a federal trial on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

His ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, testified against him earlier this month during the trial. This week, his former assistant, using the pseudonym “Mia,” also gave her testimony.

Meanwhile, GWS Auctions is offering an impressive collection of items, including the microphone stand featured in the iconic Pulp Fiction dance scene with John Travolta and Uma Thurman, and a military uniform Denzel Washington wore in Courage Under Fire.