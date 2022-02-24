Scarlett Johansson Has A New Skin Care Brand And Colin Jost Has Some Hilarious Thoughts

Scarlett Johansson has conquered the world of acting, but she’s ready to take on a whole new industry: skincare. While many took to the company’s Instagram account to congratulate the star, her husband Colin Jost couldn’t pass up the opportunity to tease Johansson.

Jost Teases Johansson About Beauty Line Promo Pic

Johansson’s new beauty line, called The Outset, is preparing for its launch by posting black and white photos to the company’s Instagram account. One of the shots is a close-up of the actress’ profile, and Jost was quick to tease his wife.

“Is this the best way to contact you?” he commented on the picture. “I’m starting a similar brand called “Part of a Face” and would love to use this photo. Thanks.” It’s no surprise Jost was joking around; he’s the longtime face of Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update segment and has served as a head writer on the sketch show since 2012.

Johansson: ‘I Wanted To Create A Brand That Was True To Me’

While Jost was kidding about his new brand, Johansson is taking The Outset very seriously. She announced the line last summer in an interview with Allure, saying, “I created this brand to elevate clean, essential skincare. This will be a brand for everyone who wants their skin to look its best with minimal effort.”

“I’ve been the face of several luxury brands throughout my career, and all of those experiences were really wonderful,” Johansson told Vogue in another interview. “I guess I always felt that I was sort of playing a character in those campaigns, and as I evolved, I wanted to create and represent a brand that was true to me.”

Johannson has previously served as the face of Dolce & Gabbana’s fragrances and starred in a L’Oréal Paris campaign, but the actress is ready to step out on her own with The Outset. The line is set to drop March 1st, with four products ready for release.

The Actress Has A Lot Going On These Days

Johansson’s brand is partnered with The Najafi Companies, a private investment firm that has fully funded the brand. The organization also had a hand in launching Tracee Ellis Ross’ Pattern Beauty and Moon Oral Care. The new beauty brand isn’t the only thing Johansson has going on in her life these days.

She and Jost welcomed their first child, Cosmo, in August of 2021, about a year after the couple tied the knot. Johansson is also mom to seven-year-old Rose, who she shares with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac. The actress is juggling a lot these days, so it makes sense that her beauty line is emphasizing simple things. Fans can’t wait to try out Johannson’s new products!

