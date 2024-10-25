‘Scarface’ Star Ángel Salazar’s Cause of Death at 69 Revealed

The cause of death of Ángel Salazar, known to film fans for his portrayal of Chi Chi in the iconic 1983 film Scarface, has been revealed. The veteran actor passed away this past August at age 69.

Videos by Suggest

Salazar died due to acute intoxication from drug use, which included cocaine, per TMZ.

A representative from the NY Chief Medical Examiner’s Office told the outlet that Salazar died from the combined effects of cocaine, cyclobenzaprine—a muscle relaxant—and diphenhydramine, an antihistamine. Additionally, arteriosclerosis, a vascular disease, and hypertensive cardiovascular disease were cited as contributing factors in the actor’s death.

In light of these findings, the Medical Examiner determined that Salazar’s death was accidental.

‘Scarface’ star Ángel Salazar’s death was ruled accidental. (Image via IMDb)

This update comes over two months after the Scarface actor was found dead at a friend’s home in Brooklyn. He apparently died in his sleep. At that time, the cause of death was unclear. However, it was reported that the actor had a history of heart problems.

Ángel Salazar Teamed with Al Pacino in Two Major Films

Salazar made his big-screen debut with small roles in the 1979 films Boulevard Nights and Walk Proud. Of course, he gained significant recognition for his portrayal of Chi-Chi, a henchman to Al Pacino’s larger-than-life character, Tony Montana, in the 1983 crime classic Scarface. He was forever identified with the role.

He later starred alongside Tom Hanks in Punchline (1988). Ángel Salazar also reunited with Al Pacino in Carlito’s Way (1993), which also featured Sean Penn and Penelope Ann Miller.

Along with the films mentioned earlier and many others, Salazar, who was from Cuba, was also an experienced comedian.

He appeared in the 2006 documentary The Latin Legends of Comedy. Salazar also showcased his talent on Last Comic Standing, as well as in numerous other comedy specials and series, including In Living Color and On Our Own.

Ángel Salazar Reportedly Was Working on a ‘Scarface’ Related Project Before His Death

According to director Eric Spade, Salazar was in the process of filming an indie spin-off of Scarface at the time of his death.

The film, titled “The Brooklyn Premiere,” was going to chronicle a movie director’s journey as he navigated a midlife crisis while creating a comedic parody of Scarface. Per TMZ, fellow Scarface alum Steven Bauer was also slated to feature in the project.