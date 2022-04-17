Scandinavian Hygge Meets Japanese Minimalism With Japandi Style–Here’s How To Update Your Home

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

The world of interior design can be hard to navigate. Specific aesthetic categories like rustic, midcentury, or modern can compartmentalize and limit creativity. In real life (and with real budgets), interior design is a hodge-podge of several styles.

Japandi, the latest interior design trend, beautifully blends different inspirations, colors, lines, and techniques. It combines the warm, cozy simplicity of Scandinavian Hygge with the natural cleanliness of Japanese minimalism.

This versatile look can also translate into contemporary, rustic, French country, coastal, bohemian, and industrial styles. So, whether you’re buying a few new pieces or doing a complete decor overhaul, Japandi has the perfect design element to add to your home.

Form Meets Function With Woven And Paper Material

Japandi style equally prioritizes form and function. Woven baskets, paper lanterns, and handcrafted materials marry aesthetics and utility. (Because you’re decorating a house, not a museum display—why shouldn’t your decor do double-duty?)

Store your belongings in plain sight with these seagrass baskets with lids. These bins are long-lasting despite their delicate appearance thanks to their inner iron wireframe. This set embodies Japandi in more ways than one: neutral colors, natural material, and functional.

No one will ever know that these decorative boxes store your junk mail, kids’ doo-dads, or other bits and bobs with no real “home.”

Changing a prominent light fixture can shift the look or feel of a whole room. If you’re not looking to redecorate the entire space, adding this paper origami lampshade is enough to steer your look toward Japandi. The unique lampshade is available in two shapes, so you can mix and match or keep it ultra-simple.

The white lampshade glows a soft, warm yellow when illuminated from within, highlighting the distinct angles and shadows. Additionally, you can use this artsy lampshade on ceiling, table, or floor fixtures.

Natural Beauty Through Materials And Colors

Japandi uses natural materials and colors to evoke a sense of calm and closeness to the environment. Natural textiles like jute, fur, leather, and linen are great fabric picks. Warm, earthy colors like rust, beige, brown, and sage greens are excellent additions to a Japandi aesthetic.

Big Lebowski jokes aside; the right rug really can tie the whole room together. Embody Japandi style without making a huge commitment—decoratively or financially—with this tufted bohemian rug.

The artistically woven rug comes in an airy beige with eye-catching gold metallic threads. Various textures keep the neutral carpet interesting without being ostentatious.

Pouf ottomans just make sense. Footrest? Yes, please. Extra end table? Why thank you! Need some more seating for casual get-togethers? Plop down on the pouf. Moreover, they act as inviting, unique decorations for the room while not in use.

This braided pouf from BIRDROCK HOME comes in nine versatile colors. While the most Japandi-esque poufs would be black, charcoal, ivory, and natural, there are also colorful options like dusty pink and soft blue.

Less Is More: Clean Lines And Simple Designs

Japanese minimalism and Scandinavian hygge both incorporate similar elements of clean, simple lines. By keeping furniture simple and low profile, you create lighter, airier spaces that appear larger and more open.

Kiss that old coffee table you picked up at a yard sale 15 years ago goodbye. This sleek, highly functional table will be your new favorite living room piece. Its clean lines and simple tabletop evokes Japanese minimalist style.

Meanwhile, its secret storage spaces and warm walnut oak color embody the Scandinavian hygge aesthetic. The tabletop even swings up to act as a desktop stand, making this a great home addition for remote workers.

Add a subtle glow to any room with this Iris Glass Ball Table Lamp. This softly illuminating globe brings a whimsical touch to end tables, bookshelves, and windowsills. It also makes you feel like a magical fortune teller, which is just a bonus.

Because of its compact shape, this lamp is a convenient option for those tight on storage space. Plus, its sturdy frosted glass globe and wooden base ensure that this dainty decor is tougher than it looks.

Perfectly Imperfect Handcrafted, Rustic Decor

One of the most fun elements of the Japandi style is the idea of keeping your decor perfectly imperfect. This means using all of the handcrafted decorations like art, ceramics, and woven accessories. In turn, spaces look rustic, unique, and natural.

Some people go with wall art; others go with hanging macrame. Japandi decor asks, why not both? Combine the bohemian feel of macrame with the eye-catching designs of graphic art with this large macrame wall hanging from Mokof.

In addition to this beachy sunset scene, Mokof offers similar wall hangings in an asymmetrical color block, a cool blue mountain scene, and a playful rainbow. This piece is a great way to incorporate Japandi style without turning your color palette too starkly white.

Even a subtle decor addition can make a huge difference. Incorporate natural, rustic elements into your Japandi-style room with a pair of decorative geode bookends. These bookends are 100% natural, undyed agate, so each pair will be completely unique.

The sturdy bookends are around 2-3 lbs and include clear rubber bumpers to keep them secured in one place. These stylish pieces will look great on bookshelves, nightstands, vanities, and more.

