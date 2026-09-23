Scandal Hits Dolly Parton’s Estate Just Weeks After Her Death

Less than a month after her shocking death, there has been a major shakeup amongst her estate. And things are definitely getting messy.

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Bryan Seaver, Parton’s nephew and head of security was abruptly fired from his job protecting the late singer’s properties, TMZ reported. The outlet was able to obtain the termination papers.

Sources told TMZ that the notice was given on September 16. Replacement security showed up at her main home in Nashville. The guards also took over her museum, downtown residence and warehouse.

Seaver was told in the letter that the termination comes after “changes in ownership of the Dolly Parton properties.” The letter made it clear Seaver and his company were “not to be on any of Dolly’s properties, effective immediately.”

The former head of security and his team were told to “vacate the Properties at once.”

Photo Credit: Dolly Parton/YouTube

According to the letter, the decision was made by the DP Dean Trust Group for “the protection of the Trust and beneficiaries as a whole.”

Seaver and his team told TMZ they are “dismayed by the unexpected and, so far, unexplained actions” taken by Parton’s longtime manager Danny Nozell and Pinnacle Bank since his aunt’s death.

“We remain unshakably resolved to fulfill her final directive to protect her family, and we refuse to be intimidated by those whose actions we believe are being taken in bad faith and with the intent to profit from the life of someone who willingly gave so much.”

In addition to being fired, a restraining order was filed against Seaver. On September 22, She’s Alive, LLC (SAL), the company Parton created to protect her legacy after her death, filed a lawsuit against him.

The filings, which were obtained by People, allege that Seaver became “emboldened” after Parton’s death on August 25.

“Mr. Seaver began his campaign of threats, intimidation, and coercion a few weeks prior to Ms. Parton’s passing…. In writing, he vowed to ‘destroy the entire brand’ and also told her entertainment attorney: “I’m not an entertainment person. I’m a killer,’” one of the filings claims.

He denied the allegations in a statement to ABC News.

“Dolly called me her killer. It was a joke we used around her camp,” he said. “I was her ‘baby boy ninja’ and Danny Nozell took that text out of context to somehow imagine that I was threatening him. He’s always called me The Killer.”

He went on to say he’s “never threatened anyone.” Seaver was the family member chosen to announce Parton’s death.