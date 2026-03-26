Savannah Guthrie Says Family Cannot Be at Peace Until Mom Returns in New Public Plea

Nearly two months after her mom, Nancy, suddenly disappeared, Savannah Guthrie made another public plea for her return.

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During a recent TV special, Bring Her Home: The Disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the Today co-host and her family issued a statement begging for Nancy to come home.

“We are deeply grateful for the outpouring from neighbors, friends, and the people of Tucson,” the statement reads. “We are all family now.”

Guthrie and her family further shared, “We continue to believe it is Tucsonans, and the greater southern Arizona community, that hold the key to finding resolution in this case.”

The family pointed out that someone has to know something about Nancy’s whereabouts. “It’s possible a member of this community has information that they do not even realize is significant. We hope people search their memories, especially around the key timelines of January 31 and the early morning hours of February 1, as well as the late evening of January 11.”

Guthrie and her loved ones also stated they are desperately asking the community for “renewed attention” to Nancy’s case. “Please consult camera footage, journal notes, text messages, observations or conversations that in retrospect may hold significance. No detail is too small. It may be the key.”

The Guthrie family added that they miss Nnay with every breath and cannot be at peace until she is home. “We cannot grieve; we can only ache and wonder. Our focus is solely on finding her and bringing her home. We want to celebrate her beautiful and courageous life. But we cannot do that until she is brought to a final place of rest. Thank you for continuing to pray without ceasing.”

Nancy was last seen on January 31. She was reported missing after she didn’t attend a church service the following day.

Law Enforcement Officials Recently Said They Believe They Know the Motive Behind Nancy’s Kidnapping

Two weeks before the family’s latest plea, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos stated he and his team believe they know the motive behind the kidnapping.

“We believe we know why [the kidnapper] did this, and we believe that it was targeted,” Nanos shared. “But we’re not 100% sure of that. I think day one, we had some strong beliefs about what happened, and those beliefs haven’t diminished.”

Those with information regarding Nancy’s disappearance are asked to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900.